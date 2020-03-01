KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling coach Dalton Jensen hoped to qualify at least seven wrestlers for the NCAA Championships during Saturday’s NCAA Super Region VI Championships at the Health and Sports Center.
The sixth-ranked Lopers accomplished that feat, as they had seven wrestlers finish in the top three of their respective weight classes to advance to the NCAA Championships on March 13-14 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Lopers’ individual success allowed them to win the team title with 148 points, which was significantly more than second-place finisher Western Colorado (106 points).
On Saturday, Josh Portillo (125 pounds), Wesley Dawkins (133), Sam Turner (149), Jacob Wasser (157) and Jarrod Hinrichs (285) finished in first place. Matt Malcom suffered an unexpected loss in the 165-pound championship bout to place second, while Jonathan Killingsworth earned third place at 141 pounds.
"These tournaments are tough on the heart for a coach. Very emotional," Jensen said. "You have your ups and downs. On a positive note, we were projected to have seven qualifiers and we got those through."
Wasser was the most surprising regional champion for the Lopers. The junior wrestler had notable comebacks in his first two matches to advance to the first-place bout.
Wasser recorded a reversal and a 2-point near fall in the final 16 seconds to defeat Adams State’s Natrelle Demison 6-4 in his first match. He then found himself trailing San Francisco State’s fourth-ranked Maxamillian Schneider, who was the top-seeded wrestler in the regional at 157 pounds. Wasser trailed Schneider 10-4 but escaped with a victory, earning a pin with 15 seconds left in the first period.
In the championship match, Wasser didn’t even have to wrestle, as Colorado Mesa’s Payton Tawater forfeited.
"That stuff doesn’t happen first without seeing the stuff over the last couple of years where he had some defeat and things didn’t go his way and how he’s overcome it," Jensen said. "He’s overcome some injuries and things like that. For him to have a successful day, I’m really proud of him."
Expectations weren’t necessarily high for Killingsworth, despite him being ranked 12th in the nation at 141 pounds. Killingsworth overcame a hand injury to win three of his first four matches to advance to the third-place bout. He defeated Western Colorado’s Jason Hanenberg 4-2 to place third and advance to nationals.
"John Killingsworth was probably the standout in my mind right now," Jensen said. "He was in a cast three days ago. We cut it off and through him out today, and he qualified in a very tough weight class. Really impressed with his performance."
Malcom, the second-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds and reigning 157-pound national champion, suffered just his second Division II loss of the season. Colorado Mesa’s Fred Green, who previously wrestled at Division I Virginia, claimed a 7-6 victory over Malcom. The match featured four video reviews.
Malcom held a 4-1 lead in the first period but Colorado Mesa challenged a takedown by Malcom. After the video review, the officials determined that Malcom didn’t record a takedown, whipping the five points off the board.
Malcom held a 5-2 lead after the second period before Green rallied in the third.
"Matt wrestled well," Jensen said. "He got put in a situation where a call didn’t go his way. Then maybe there was a little bit of a flaw in our video review system that actually ended up basically stealing four points away from him. Against a tough competitor that’s tough to come back from. He kept fighting hard."
One wrestler the Lopers expected to advance to the national meet was graduate transfer Anthony Mancini. Ranked second at 184 pounds, Mancini won his first two matches but then dropped a 7-4 decision to Colorado School of Mines’ Anderson Salisbury.
Mancini won one match following the loss to advance to the third-place bout. He fell behind 7-2 in the first period to Colorado Mesa’s Nolan Krone and never recovered, losing 10-3.
"I think he just let the anxiety get to him a little today," Jensen said. "I think he put a little too much pressure on himself. That’s too bad because he’s a much better wrestler than he showed today. I think if he would have been a little more relaxed, I think he would have walked out the regional champ and been in contention to go win a national title."
