OMAHA — Four Omaha Westside players scored in double figures and the Warriors overcame a 40-36 halftime deficit to beat Kearney High 81-69 Tuesday night in Omaha.
It was the third straight loss for the Bearcats (10-9).
Jaden Booth led the Warriors (14-5) with 24 points and Patrick Ngambi added 21.
Colin Murray paced the Bearcats with 15 points, while Jack Johnson added 15 and Seth Stroh 11.
Kearney returns to action Friday night, hosting Lincoln North Star and highly touted Donovan Williams, who has scored 161 points in his last four games.
Om. Westside 81, KHS 69
Score by Quarters
KHS (10-9)25 15 10 19 — 69
Westside (14-5)15 21 16 29 — 81
KEARNEY — Colin Murray 15, Jack Johnson 15, Seth Stroh 11, Travis Sherbeck 8, Preston Pearson 8, Will Vanderbeek 7, Easton Bruce 5.
OMAHA WESTSIDE — Jaden Booth 24, Patrick Ngambi 21, Payson Gillespie 15, Reggie Thomas 13, Chandler Meeks 8.