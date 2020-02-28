WICHITA, Kan. — Junior guard RJ Pair stole an inbounds pass and made two free throws with 21 seconds left as University of Nebraska at Kearney held on to beat Newman University, 66-64, Thursday night in Wichita, Kan.
The Lopers (16-11, 10-8 MIAA) won their fifth road game and have a chance to finish the year in a three-way tie for fifth place in the MIAA standings. UNK is at Central Oklahoma (10-17, 7-11) on Saturday to end the regular season.
In its’ first-ever trip to Fugate Gym, UNK was short-handed as leading scorer and rebounder Morgan Soucie (16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game) was unavailable due to an injury. The Loper bench responded with 22 points and four rebounds. Redshirt freshman Cedric Johnson had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in his second collegiate start.
“I’m very proud of them. They found a way to win another nail-biter .... it seems like that’s all we play. Obviously it wasn’t pretty but I think sometimes the uglier it is the better we like it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “We have to make it ugly without Morgan. That’s a lot of points and toughness we’re missing there. He gives us that extra confidence that if things get tight we have a guy we can throw it to that’s probably going to get buckets.”
UNK led for most of the game and by as many as nine points. But Newman used a 13-4 run to grab a 63-62 lead with just under two minutes to play. The spurt was capped with a steal and dunk by Jet senior star Marshawn Blackmon, who finished with 29 points.
Senior forward AJ Jackson made a shot in the lane to return the lead to the Lopers, and Newman senior Juwan Davenport tied it up making second of two free throws with 57 seconds left.
Jackson went barreling down the lane, faced a lot of contact and missed a runner that was rebounded by Newman. After a timeout it was time for Pair’s heroics. Near mid-court he intercepted a pass and went streaking to the basket where he got fouled and made the subsequent free throws.
“That (steal) won the game for us. Without that who knows which way it goes. We went from being in the driver’s set to a dicey situation,” Lofton said. “He did a really good job defensively and he’s a really strong midrange player. That’s where most of his baskets came from.”
UNK won despite being a minus-6 on the glass and going 10 of 18 at the free-throw line. The Lopers overcame that by having four scoring in double figures and tallying 21 points off of 15 NU turnovers. Jackson worked around foul trouble to have a team-high 14 points.
Coming off the bench, Pair and junior forward Austin Luger had 11 points apiece.
“Our team can take a punch. We’ve taken a lot of them throughout the course of the year and we’re in the midst of another one with Morgan being out. We’ve had some setbacks, been knocked flat on our backs but our guys get up and keep fighting,” Lofton said.
UNK is at UCO at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. UCO has won three in a row to be in a two-way tie for eighth place in the conference standings.