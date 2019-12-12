University of Nebraska at Kearney’s volleyball team has made the NCAA Tournament in each of coach Rick Squiers’ 21 years at the helm.
The Lopers are one of the top teams in Division II every year. But this season has been one of the greatest in Loper history.
With the departure of four senior starters from last year and 11 new players joining the program this season, the Lopers (36-0) thought there would be some growing pains early this season.
They knew they’d compete but believed it would take time to reach their potential. Although every team wants to win every game it plays, the Lopers didn’t view going undefeated as one of their main goals.
They were prepared mentally in case they lost a match, but match after match the Lopers continued to walk away victorious. They’ve won 25 of their 36 matches in three sets with only four coming down to a decisive fifth set.
Besides the four-set exhibition victory over Division I Wyoming, who finished second in the Mountain West Conference, the Lopers have had five matches that have been critical to them entering today’s Elite Eight undefeated.
Sept. 7: Five-set victory over Oklahoma Baptist
In the third match of the season, the Lopers were expected to ease to a victory over Oklahoma Baptist, whose first season as full members at the Division II level was in 2017. That wasn’t the case, though.
The Lopers dropped the first two sets, 25-19, 25-17, and were in danger of losing at the Health and Sports Center. Their offense came to life during the final three sets, and the Lopers avoided OBU’s upset bid.
A loss on Sept. 7 would’ve changed the complexion of the Lopers’ season but instead served as a learning experience.
Sept. 21: Sweep at Washburn
In the second MIAA match of the season, the then-sixth-ranked Lopers had a daunting task of facing then-No. 3 Washburn in Topeka, Kan.
The Ichabods won the Central Region last season and returned multiple offensive weapons, including 6-foot-1 junior middle hitter Allison Maxwell, who was an All-American in 2018.
The Lopers shut down the Ichabods’ attack, holding them to a .120 hitting percentage. UNK hit .276 in the 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 victory.
The victory pushed the Lopers’ record to 11-0 and seemed to spark them moving forward. It also marked freshman outside hitter Kamryn Schuler’s best game through the team’s first 11 contests, as she finished third on the team with eight kills.
Nov. 16: Five-set victory over Pittsburg State
Pittsburg State finished seventh in the regular-season conference standings and had an overall record below .500. On paper, the Lopers were by far the superior team, especially with the match being played on their home court.
After winning two competitive sets to begin the match, the Lopers dropped the next two before prevailing by seven points in the fifth.
The Lopers admitted after the game that they overlooked Pittsburg State. You could also sense the Lopers were pressing at times, especially since they needed to win the match to record just the program’s second-ever undefeated regular season.
The match wouldn’t have affected the Lopers’ spot in the conference standings. But it may have impacted their chances at hosting the NCAA Tournament regional three weeks later.
Nov. 23: Four-set victory over Central Missouri
The Lopers lost the first set in just three matches during the regular season. But against then-No. 10 Central Missouri, the Lopers lost the first set by six points in the MIAA Tournament championship match in Kansas City, Mo.
The Lopers almost dropped the second set, trailing 23-20. But three straight Loper kills evened the match and then a UCM net violation and a block by Anna Squiers and Schuler clinched the second-set victory.
After the Lopers won a competitive third set, 25-21, all the momentum shifted in their favor. They eased to a 25-14 fourth-set victory over UCM to win the conference tournament and clinch the right to host the NCAA Tournament Central Region.
Dec. 7: Five-set victory over Concordia-St. Paul
The Central Region is the toughest region in collegiate volleyball. Seven of the top teams in American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll were part of the eight-team field with five top-25 teams missing the tournament due to the region’s depth.
The Lopers swept Oklahoma Baptist and Northern State in the first two rounds to set up a regional final against Division II powerhouse Concordia-St. Paul, which has won nine of the last 12 national championships.
The second-ranked Lopers won the second set against No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul but let the third set slip away to fall behind 2-1.
Needing one set to win, the Golden Bears roared out to a 20-11 lead. It appeared UNK’s season was nearly over, but the Lopers responded.
A sense of urgency kicked in for the Lopers, who won 12 of the next 14 points to take a 23-22 lead. They prevailed in the fourth set and then overcame a five-point deficit in the fifth for the improbable comeback to keep their season alive and advance to the Elite Eight.
Rick Squiers coined the match as “one of the greatest days in Loper volleyball history.” It was an unbelievable comeback on their home court and time will tell if the momentum from that match can carry them to hoisting their first national championship trophy.
@DanZielinski3
NOTE: Dan Zielinski covers UNK athletics for the Kearney Hub
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.