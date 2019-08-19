HOLDREGE — Holdrege’s girls cross country team is the two-time defending Class C state champion. Winning for a third consecutive year won’t be an easy task, especially with the absence of the Dusters’ top runner.
Sydney Reed placed sixth at state with a time of 20 minutes, 32 seconds as a senior last season. The Dusters return senior Kenzie Hurlbert, who finished 11th at state, and sophomore Lacy Biltoft, who placed 20th at state last year.
"I look for my two girls to be competitive individually," coach Stephanie Fuehrer said.
The Dusters’ boys team finished second at state last year after winning back-to-back state titles the two previous years. This season, the Dusters have similar aspirations but they lost their top three runners from last year.
Juniors Bryant Fulmer and Hudson Reed are returning state qualifiers.
"I’m really excited to see if this boys’ team can pull things together and be competitive," Fuehrer said. "I have three freshmen that have put in a lot of miles this summer and are motivated to make their mark on the team."
Football
Holdrege football averaged just 15.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 43.4 points per contest during a 2-7 season last year.
It marked the Dusters third consecutive losing season, as their two wins came against one-win Fillmore Central and via a fourth-quarter comeback against Minden.
The Dusters hope they can reverse their recent course and produce a winning season with nine offensive and eight defensive starters back this season.
The biggest hole for the Dusters is at quarterback. They will have to replace dual-threat quarterback Drake Johnson. Senior Zach Reed likely will fill that void after receiving reps at QB last season while also starting at linebacker on defense.
The Dusters open the season against Ogallala at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Ogallala High School.
"Look to improve and be competitive in a very tough C1 district with 21 returning letterwinners," said coach Jason Hale on the team goals. "We return our entire offensive line but need to develop depth at all positions. Getting some confidence early in the season is necessary."
Volleyball
The Dusters have had three consecutive six-win seasons in volleyball, but this year’s team believes they have the potential to show improvement.
"Our records might not show how much talent and passion we have for volleyball and our team, but we are working to earn respect and become known for a great program," coach Ashley Axmann said.
This season’s roster features 17 underclassmen and just five upperclassmen, Axmann said. Senior outside hitter Anna Grace Weed is the Dusters’ top returner after leading the team with 141 kills for a 2.0 kills per set average.
Sophomore McKenna Ortgiesen was the Dusters’ third-best hitter while Brooklyn Berney, Mallory Pfeifer and Megan Belgum each played a part in the Dusters’ offense last season.
Junior Taylor Wiser is the Dusters’ top returning defensive specialist.
The Dusters begin the season at Lexington on Sept. 5.
"We have greatly improved our mental game, which will help us tremendously with such a young group," Axmann said. "We are excited for the year and ready to show teams what we are made of."
Softball
Last year was a rebuilding season for the Dusters. They had no returning starters and featured plenty of youth and inexperience. At times it showed, as they posted a 3-15 season.
The Dusters return six starters and four letterwinners from last year’s team. Pitcher Morgan Hein, shortstop Ryan Melroy, outfielder Kloey Kirwan, infielder Cora Hastings and outfielder Abby Woosley are seniors on this season’s team.
The Dusters begin the season against Alliance at 6 p.m. Friday.
"First goal (is to) double last year’s win total," coach Mark Freburg said.
Golf
Holdrege had two girls golfers qualify for the state meet last year.
Emily Gustafson finished tied for 19th with a score of 97, while Keara Miller placed in a tie for 48th with a 113. Although Miller graduated, Gustafson will be back this season for her senior year.
Besides qualifying for state last year, Gustafson also placed first at the Minden and Adam Central meets and second at the Aurora and Holdrege meets.
Tennis
Holdrege boys tennis tallied just eight points at the state meet last year. Despite the lackluster result, five of their six varsity players were non-seniors last year.
At state last year, Gage Huston won one match at No. 1 singles, while Trevor Scheele and Eli Borden won a match at No. 1 doubles. Scheele was the lone senior on last year’s team.
Garrett Ehrenberg qualified at No. 2 singles and Harrison Elliott and Parker Hamling made state at the No. 2 doubles spot.
