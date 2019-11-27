ANSLEY — Ansley/Litchfield posted a dual record of 9-3 last season. That success didn’t translate into success at the Class D State Wrestling Championships, however, as the Spartans finished 38th out of 61 teams with 15 team points.
This season, the Spartans hope to improve on that performance. They expect to fill 12 of their 14 weight classes.
They return four state qualifiers from last season. Senior Blake Racicky at 152 pounds is the Spartans top returner after placing fifth at state last season. Junior Hunter Arehart (160 pounds) and sophomores Cooper Slingsby (170) and Kolby Larson (195) also are returning state qualifiers but none of them placed at the state meet last season.
The Spartans also return five other letterwinners in junior David Lewis (120), sophomore Chase Racicky (126), sophomore Gavin Cole (152), sophomore Collin Arehart (152) and sophomore Zyrus Fauss (195).
The Spartans open the season with a quadrangular on Dec. 5 in Ansley.
“We will be better individually this year than last, and it is our goal to be a strong contender in the conference, district and state competitions,” coach Gordon Goodman said. “The kids have really worked hard in the offseason to make themselves bigger, faster and stronger.”
Boys Basketball
The Spartans have never made the state tournament as a cooperative program. This season, the Spartans have the talent to potentially end that streak.
Last season, the Spartans lost in the subdistrict final to finish the season with a 20-5 record. Although they lost three key players from last year’s team, including their leading scorer in Christopher Paitz (13.6 points per game), the Spartans have plenty of pieces to compete at a high level this season.
Junior guard Jeff Cunningham, who averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season, is back. Senior forward Parker LeFever, a 6-foot forward, averaged 7.8 points and 5.0 rebounds last season. Junior point guard Tycen Bailey is another key returner.
Senior center Tyler Schukei, senior forward Jackson Henry and sophomore forward Caden Holm likely will contribute this season.
The Spartans will be a part of the Fort Kearny Conference this season. They begin the season at Hi-Line on Dec. 6.
Girls Basketball
Joel Bailey led the Spartans to the state tournament two years ago. Last season, the Spartans didn’t have the year they hoped, finishing with a 12-11 record.
This season will feature numerous changes. Travis Olson is now the coach of the Spartans, and they have to replace forward Fallan Ryan, who was a difference maker for the Spartans in the post.
Junior Taylor Stark is the Spartans’ top returner after averaging 12.6 points per game last season. Seniors Brianna Ryan, Laney Stunkel and Karlee Stunkel, junior Harley Myers and sophomores Carli Bailey and Audrey Hogg also are key returning players.
The Spartans begin the season at Hi-Line on Dec. 6.
