BERTRAND — The Bertrand Vikings are experiencing football gap.
After fielding a squad with numerous seniors last year, the Vikings have one this year.
Just one.
“We will be young,” coach Steve Colfack saiys. “We do have very good speed in our skill positions and our line should have some good size. Hopefully we can be competitive in a balanced district.”
The Vikings return three offensive starters and three defensive starters from last year’s 6-3 team. The lone senior is split end/safety Jose Murillo, who caught 15 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns and intercepted five passes. He’ll be the leader on and off the field.
Junior Arik Ackerman (5-10, 155) started in the defensive backfield last year and will likely start this season at quarterback.
Sophomore Jarret Bieker (6-0, 195) was a two-way starter last year, logging 53 tackles as a defensive lineman.
The other returning starter is guard Wilson Kuck, a 6-foot, 265-pound junior.
Other lettermen are junior running back/defensive back Ethan Klingenburg (5-8, 155), junior end/linebacker Jackson Furlong (5-10, 175), sophomore lineman Bryce Phillips (4-11, 295), sophomore lineman William Deoss (5-11, 275), sophomore running back/defensive back Jonah Nelson (5-9, 155), sophomore Anthony Bojoguez (5-8, 235) and junior lienbacker Bladen Jasnoch (5-10, 170).
Bertrand opens the season with an afternoon game Aug. 30 against Alma.
Volleyball
A veteran Bertrand volleyball team returns with hopes of improving on last season’s 17-13 record.
“We hope to develop over the course of the year,” said coach Lisa Mason, who is starting her 29th year as the Vikings’ head coach.
Replacing key outside hitters and passers lost to graduation will be the main task.
Familiar faces in the lineup include junior setter Erin Boggs, senior libero Jada High, sophomore middle hitter Johanna Ford, junior middle hitter Aleya Hueftle and senior right-side hitter Jennica Dannehl.
Jordan Hilmer,a 5-4 sophomore outside hitter, is another returning letterwinnrs.
“We have some talented returning players in Erin Boggs, who will arguably be one of the top setters/players in the state in her class, and Jada High, who has three years experience as a libero/DS.”
Bertrand’s shortcoming will be size. Hueftle is the tallest of the returning veterans at 5-8.
Cross Country
Bertrand/Loomis returns five runners from last season.
The girls team returns seniors Marley Gonzalez and Natalie Johnson and junior Trista Callahan.
Senior Isaiah Schwarz and Landon Andersen are back on this year’s boys team.
