ELM CREEK — With a three-win season in 2018, The Elm Creek Buffaloes didn’t live up to the team’s usual standards.
That will likely change this year.
With six starters back on offense and seven back on defense, the Buffaloes are poised to make strides in the win column.
“We will have a lot of returning starters on both sides of the ball with a lot of depth at the skill positions,” coach Jayce Dueland said.
Back to set the pace for the Buffaloes are quarterback Karsten McCcarter and running back Xavier Perez.
McCarter, a three-year letterman, also started at safety last year. Perez, a 5-7, 160-pound junior, ran for more than 1,000 yards.
Other returning starters on offense are center Chase Swartwood (6-0, 225), lineman Hans Robbins 5-10, 190), tight end Blake Egenberger (5-0, 190) and wide receiver Trey Miner (6-0, 170).
Offensive line “will be our weakness going into the season having to replace two starters,” Dueland said.
On defense, the starters returning are McCarter and Gage Claybaugh (6-0, 165) at safety; Perez, Egenberger and Koby Smith (5-7, 175) at linebacker; and Swartwood and Robbins on the defensive line.
“Defense will be our strength going into this year with returning almost everyone and playing around nine underclassmen on defense last year,” Dueland said.
Volleyball
Elm Creek had a quiet 21-win season in 2018. The Buffaloes got off to an 18-4 start, but lost four of their last seven and fell to Amherst in the first round of the subdistrict tournament.
Even though Elm Creek graduated a record-setting player in Allie Bauer, don’t count on much dropoff. The Buffaloes return eight starters who will put their experience to good use. Coach Brandi McCarter, starting her 12th year as the team’s head coach, expects her team to be a contender.
“The (Fort Kearny COnference) always puts together some good volleyball, so it will be another fun season,” she said. “We’ve all lost some players that will leave some shoes to fill, but I absolutely look for us to be a contender for the top four.
“We are returning valuable players who gained a great deal of playing experience.”
None of the returning starters are seniors. All are juniors except for middle hitter Avery Sindt, a 5-9 sophomore.
Juniors looking forward to two great years are setter Whitney Bauer (5-5), middle hitter Abby Bauer (5-6), libero/outside hitter Maci McCarter (5-5), middle/right side hitter Haley Stone (5-9), setter/right side Morgan Sindt (5-6) and defensive specialist Samantha Knapp (5-6).
Four other players earned letters last year, giving the Buffs a wealth of experience.
