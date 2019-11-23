AMHERST — Amherst hoped to take the next step last season under then-first-year coach Eric Ripp.
After the Broncos went 15-8 in 2017-18, they finished with a 10-12 record last year. This season, the Broncos have higher expectations than last year’s result with four starters back and a wealth of experience.
“We have four returning starters this year who I am looking to lead us,” Ripp said. “We have a very deep team as I could put any 10-12 players out there and have confidence in them.”
Six-foot senior guard Dominic Espersen, 6-2 forward Josh Eloe, 6-1 junior forward Tanner Thomsen and 6-0 junior guard Kalon Rohde are the returning starters for the Broncos.
Senior guard Daniel Rishel and juniors Coleton Vavra, Wesley Christiansen, Riley Adelung and Ethan Eloe are expected to contribute for the Broncos this season.
The Broncos open the season Dec. 5 at Ravenna. Their first home game is Dec. 7 against South Loup.
“(We’re) looking for some young kids to come in and contribute right away hopefully,” Ripp said. “With a tough schedule we won’t have time for any let downs and will need to get after it right away.”
Girls Basketball
The Broncos’ girls basketball program is in transition. After going 12-10 last year for their first winning season since 2015-16, the Broncos have to replace a majority of their scoring this season with the departure of their top four scorers from last year’s team.
“We will have to have many girls step up into new roles, especially in scoring,” said coach Nathan Dietz. “We lost 90 percent of our scoring from last year. We lost four of our five starters from last year’s team. With that, most of our height is gone also.
Breanna Trampe is the Broncos’ lone returning starter. She played in all 22 games last season and averaged 1.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
Sophomore Tenley Hadwiger provided a boost off the bench for the Broncos last season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Morgan Boldt, Jaiden Graham, Olivia Fredrick and Taryn Miller also are expected to contribute for the Broncos this season.
The Broncos open the season at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Ravenna.
Wrestling
Amherst wrestling owns one of the legendary runs in Nebraska prep history with eight team championships and four runner-up finishes in a 12-year span. Although the Broncos last won a state title in 2016, they’re hoping to be one of the top teams in the state this season.
Returning to a state championship level will come with some additional challenges, however. Although they return seven of their eight state qualifiers from last year’s team that finished fourth in the Class D bracket, the Broncos are moving up to Class C this season.
The Broncos have enough wrestlers to fill all the weight classes, which will help them as they transition to the new class.
Isaiah Shields at 120 pounds, Quentyn Frank at 126, Cole Stokebrand at 152, Jarin Potts at 170, Sam Hollander at 170, Drew Bogard at 195 and Jaxon Taubenheim at 220 are returning state qualifiers.
