SHELTON — Things are changing for the Shelton Bulldogs football team.
First-year coach Ryan Province takes over a team that went 3-5 last year.
“We have a large senior class that has shown very good leadership through this transition,” Province said. “I was impressed by the work put in by the guys this summer and I think we could potentially do some good things on the field if we control what we can control and play a physical brand of football.
“You can see the talent on the team starting to come out. We have a long way to go, but I’m excited about the direction we are headed right now.”
Six players return who started last year: senior end Marcus Lauber (6-5, 195 pounds), senior offensive lineman/defensive end Ben Bombeck (6-0, 205), senior wide receiver/linebacker/defensive end Kyle Wiehn (6-0, 160), senior fullback/linebacker Erixon Ramos (5-10, 180), senior lineman Kolby Sutton (6-2, 200) and senior lineman Cole Doremus (5-9, 205).
Other returning lettermen are junior running back/defensive back Mason King (5-10 160), junior quarterback/running back/linebacker Ryan Lewis (6-0, 160).
“Marcus Lauber is a kid that probably doesn’t understand how truly good he can be at about any sport he participates in. He is a big kid with good speed and leaping ability that presents a mismatch on the field for about anyone that goes up against him. He’s going to play defensive end this year as well and with his length and speed it should be difficult getting to the edge on his side of the ball,” Province said. “Ben Bombeck played fullback and caught some passes on the perimeter for the Bulldogs, but with his size and strength he is moving to the offensive line and I think he has the potential to be very good there. He’s confident in his ability, plays with a chip on his shoulder, and has good mobility. He has the chance to be a force on the opposite side of Lauber on our defensive line.”
Volleyball
The Shelton volleyball team doesn’t have a lot of success to build on.
The Bulldogs had a 1-27 record last year, however, five starters and two other veterans return and a solid freshman class brings in the enthusiasm of youth.
“We look to be a stronger, more confident team this season,” second-year coach Melanie Wieseler said. “We have put a lot of time and hard work in this summer working on meshing as a team with such a big class of freshmen.”
Jadyn Branson, a 6-foot senior who was second on the team in kills per set last year, is the top offensive returner, as well as setters Sara Palmer, a 5-5 senior, and Emily Burr, a 5-6 junior. Burr will get a look at outside hitter this year.
Other returning starters are 5-11 sophomore middle Taylor Lewis and 5-6 sophomore outside hitter Bri Simmons.
Cross Country
The Shelton boys came away from last year wondering what might have been.
A month before the state meet, Shelton ran a second to eventual state champion Malcolm at the UNK Invitational. But in the time between the meets, injuries and illness took their toll and they finished 10th at state.
Healthy in the spring, the Bulldogs showed their strength with a strong showing at the state track meet. And the team’s top 10 runners from last year are back.
Heading the list are seniors Ry Cheney and Jesse Sauceda, as well as classmates Logan Hellerich and Castor Ruyle. Junior Angel Lehn and sophomore Steven Snyder also ran at last year’s state meet.
Other returning lettermen are senior Ethan Dack, junior Jose Montanez and sophomores Christian Bly and Coby Reutzel
“If everyone is back out and we stay healthy, we can make a run at placing very high as a team at state,” coach Matthew Walter said.
