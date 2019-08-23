LOOMIS — Last year, then-first-year quarterback Shay Swanson led Loomis in passing and rushing yards through the first two games of the season.
He suffered an injury and didn’t play the final six games of the season, though. Loomis was fine the first week without Swanson, as Isaac Wahls played a part in 10 touchdowns — eight rushing and two passing — to guide Loomis to a 40-point victory over Blue Hill.
But after the lopsided victory over Blue Hill, the Wolves struggled. They lost their final five games of the season to finish the year with a 2-6 record.
This season, Swanson is healthy as he prepares for his sophomore year. He is one of six starters back for Loomis, who play eight-man football.
The Wolves also return receiver Josh Marcy, who hauled in a team-high 20 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns last season.
The Wolves have two offensive linemen back from last year, while they will have to find options in the running game with their top two backs, including Wahls, gone due to graduation.
“We will be young with only one senior, but our underclassmen should improve as the season goes on,” coach Denis Reese said.
Volleyball
The Wolves improved their win total by six games last season. They posted an 11-15 record for their first double-digit win total since 2011.
Trying to keep the program trending upwards will be a challenge for this year’s team. They have to replace their top two offensive players in Alley Beisner and Megan Butler. Expect junior Alexis Billeter to be the Wolves’ go-to option after she finished third on the team with 116 kills last year.
They also will have to replace setter McKayla Meyer, who guided the offense with 504 assists for an average of 7.1 assists per set. Senior Darla Thorell has some experience at setter after finishing with 78 assists last season.
Cross Country
Bertrand/Loomis returns five runners from last season.
The girls team returns seniors Marley Gonzalez and Natalie Johnson and junior Trista Callahan.
Senior Isaiah Schwarz and Landon Andersen are back on this year’s boys team.
@DanZielinski3