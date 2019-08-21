MINDEN — Elijah Lovin played a major role in Minden’s 4-5 record on the football field last season.
The senior dual-threat quarterback threw for 787 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 785 yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries.
Although the Whippets will have to try to replace Lovin at quarterback, most of last year’s team is back this season as they return seven offensive and six defensive starters.
With their top receiver from last year also graduating, senior running back Eddie Gonzalez will play a critical role in Minden’s offensive success this year. He rushed for 745 yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries in eight games last season. Gonzalez holds the Minden career rushing record with 2,249 yards.
The Whippets averaged 19.1 points per game while allowing their opponents to score 20 points per contest.
Minden opens the season at home against Gibbon on Aug. 30.
“Most of our senior starters have been starting since they were freshmen, so we will have a lot of experience on the field to direct traffic,” coach Jebb Hatch said.
Volleyball
The Whippets return four starters from last year’s 22-12 team including senior outside hitter Jensen Rowse.
Rowse, a three-year varsity starter, was the Whippets go-to option offensively, as she recorded 563 kills for a 5.9 kills per set average. She tallied 370 more kills than Minden’s second option last year.
To go along with her success on the attack, coach Levi Gorsuch said Rowse will serve as a part-time setter for the Whippets this season due to the graduation of Leah Boudreau.
Senior middle blocker Hannah Boehler, junior middle blocker Sarah Hultquist and sophomore setter/outside hitter Maylee Kamery are returning starters for Minden this season.
The Whippets open the season against Ord on Aug. 29 at home.
“We will look to be competitive and hopefully working on getting better each day,” Gorsuch said. “We look forward to enjoying the process of working hard and playing our best volleyball.”
Cross Country
Minden’s boys cross country team will look slightly different this season. The Whippets will be without three-time state champion Aidan Wheelock, who graduated after last year.
This year’s team will feature youth with all five returning varsity runners being sophomores. Konner Verbeck is the Whippets’ top runner, after he qualified for the state meet last year.
“We will be very young, but we will continue to have highly competitive kids,” coach Shawn Wheelock said. “We want to be contenders in for the SWC and district championships and be competitive at the state meet.”
The girls team also has some state experience back with senior Jaden Donley and sophomore Abby Rehuts being former state qualifiers. Alaina Suchsland also is a returning varsity runner for the Whippets.
Both teams will compete in the 48th Annual Seven-Mile Marathon on Aug. 31 to begin the season.
“We will set some pretty high goals for this group and know they will work hard to attain them,” Wheelock said. “They have the physical ability to be very successful.”
Golf
Whitney Maulsby will begin her second year as the Minden girls golf coach. The year of experience for Maulsby and the players will be important after last season, she said.
Seniors Brinn Space and Kaitlyn Koch and sophomores Colbee Land and Kaylee Smith are back for the Whippets this season.
The Whippets open the season with the McCook Invitational on Aug. 30.
“We began last year’s season with mostly beginner golfers, and now we are able to move past the basics and focus on improving our skills and scores,” Maulsby said. “We plan to have a team score at every meet and hope to collect some more individual and team medals this year.”
Softball
The Whippets didn’t perform like they hoped to on the diamond last season. They finished with a 1-28 record last season, as their lone win came in their second-to-last game of the season when they walked off Chase County 12-11 in eight innings. Opposing teams outscored the Whippets 422-30 last season.
Despite the lack of success, the Whippets were young and inexperienced. They had only two seniors on their 14-player roster.
@DanZielinski3