KEARNEY — Wilcox-Hildreth’s dream season is in its rear-view mirror.
The defending six-man state champions will have more than a little work to do to get back to the championship game at Foster Field. Only one starter returns from last year’s 12-0 team
He’s a good one, though.
Junior Lane Lieb has been a starter since he was a freshman. He was a first-team all-state defensive back last season “and will be a big part of our offense,” coach Gabe Eberhardt said. “He always seems to be in the right spot at the right time, which helped him intercept three passes last season and recover seven fumbles.”
While he is the only returning starter, the Falcons have 10 others who saw enough playing time to letter last year. Heading that list is Triston Nicks, who was honorable mention all-district at running back.
The Falcons will be young as only two of the returning lettermen are seniors.
Volleyball
Lyndsey Frank, an assistant coach last year, steps up to the head coaching position this year and welcomes six letter winners from last year’s 6-23 team.
“Our focus this season is to come together as a whole and play more as a team,” Frank said. “Our goal is to rise up after each play, good or bad. Pushing each other every day in practice and focusing on our daily goals is how we will be able to reach or big goal for the end of the season.”
The vetereans include seniors Lilian Pistulka and Claire Vanlaningham, juniors Brooke Quadhamer and Natalie Billington, and sophomore McKinley and Ryeann Ritner.
Billington, Quadhamer and the Ritners were four of the team’s top five hitters last year. Quadhamer also led the team in assists while Billington had the most blocks and ace serves.
“We have a great group of girls to work with,” Frank said.
Cross Country
Dustin Johnson takes over the Falcon cross country team after the retirement of long-time coach Ken Meyers.
Johnson inherits three lettermen from last year’s team — Alex Henery, Ryan Robinson and Christiaqn Penny — all juniors.
“With a team full of upperclassmen, who have a good deal of running experience, we are aiming to increase our placing experience,” Johnson said. “All the runners are looking forward to setting new PRs. We even have a few runners with their goals on making state.
“We are going to have fun, and run hard.”
