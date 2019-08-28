AXTELL — Axtell volleyball posted a 20-10 record for its ninth straight 20-win season last year.
The Wildcats featured a younger roster last season after the loss of a senior-laden team from the year prior. They made adjustments and gelled together as a team to finish third in the Fort Kearny Conference regular-season standings.
This year’s team will feature plenty of experience and higher expectations. The Wildcats return five starters and four other letterwinners.
The Wildcats will have to replace middle hitter Camille Fishell, who posted a team-high 230 kills for an average of 3.2 kills per set.
Although they’ll have to overcome the departure, the Wildcats’ offense has the pieces in place to excel.
They return the rest of their attackers from last season, including seniors Erica Bertrand, Morgan Miller, Nicole Cederburg and Hannah French.
Bertrand finished second in kills for the Wildcats last season, tallying 166 kills in 73 sets. Miller also eclipsed 100 kills last year, as she recorded 125 kills in 70 sets.
Another key returning player for the Wildcats is senior setter Kailey Trampe. She transitioned from libero to setter last season and thrived in that role, recording 577 assists and 192 digs.
Juniors Abby Snell, Jacey Smidt, Paige Lindau and Amanda Cline also will play a role on this year’s team. The Wildcats have eight freshmen this season, which will provide the team with depth.
“Our main strengths will be passing and defense,” coach Brad Nelson said. “We also return our setters and main servers. Our main weakness will be a lack of size, so blocking will be an area to work on.
“The overall leadership will be strong, and we will have a nice mixture of experienced players with youth. Our goals will be to have a competitive team and be in the mix in our conference and district play.”
Football
Last year, the Wildcats snapped a streak of seven consecutive losing seasons. A three-game winning streak to begin the season played an instrumental role in the Wildcats finishing with a 5-3 record, which was a three-game improvement from 2017.
The Wildcats, who play eight-man football, hope to build on last year’s success. Although they will have to replace their top rusher, receiver and defensive player, the Wildcats have the pieces in place for another quality season.
Senior Tyler Danburg will be back under center for the Wildcats. He will try to build on a junior season where he appeared in seven games and passed for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns. He completed 50 percent of his passes and threw just five interceptions. He also ranked second in rushing for the Wildcats with 523 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns on 94 carries.
Creighton Kring led the Wildcats with 592 rushing yards on 91 carries last season. He also was one of Danburg’s favorite targets in the passing game, as he was just one of two players to haul in double-digit receptions last season.
Lane Bertrand led the Wildcats in catches (19), receiving yards (346) and receiving touchdowns (four) last season.
Expect senior Dustin Klingsporn to be a bigger focal point in the Wildcats’ offense this season. He rushed for 258 yards and added 83 receiving yards last season.
Cross Country
The Wildcats’ boys cross country team qualified for the state meet last year under first-year coach Joe Philippi.
Last year’s team had optimism, but this season is different. With all five members of their state qualifying team back, the Wildcats have high expectations and hope to build on last year’s seven-place performance in the Class D state cross country meet.
The Wildcats recorded 119 points last year, which was just 13 points behind fourth-place finisher Thayer Central.
Elijah Lopez was the Wildcats’ top runner last season, finishing 18th with a time of 18 minutes, 11.19 seconds as a junior.
Junior Jaron Bergstrom was the Wildcats’ second-best runner at the state meet. Seniors Lincoln Trent, Zachary Hinrichs and Jacob Wehrer also are back this season.
