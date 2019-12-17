FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.
QB — Heinrich Haarberg, KCHS 6-6 175 Jr.
RB — Miko Maessner, KHS 6-1 190 Sr.
RB — Eddie Gonzalez, Minden 5-7 170 Sr.
WR/TE — Seth Stroh, KHS 6-3 204 Sr.
WR/TE — Will Richter, KHS 5-10 165 Sr.
WR/TE — Logan Miner, KCHS 5-9 170 Jr.
OL — Carter Krause, KHS 6-2 227 Jr.
OL — Gabe VanWinkle, KHS 5-11 262 Jr.
OL — Chi Onate, Gibbon 6-4 267 Sr.
OL — Sawyer Koch, Minden 6-3 215 Sr.
OL — Wilmer Hoisington, Lexington 6-2 230 Sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.
DL — Jaxon Worley, KHS 6-3 236 Sr.
DL — Alex Kemp, KHS 6-1 209 Sr.
DL — Dakota Anderson, Holdrege 6-4 180 Sr.
DL — Jaxson Daake, KCHS 5-10 170 Sr.
LB — Jack Johnson, KHS 6-1 196 Jr.
LB — Sam Holt, Holdrege 5-8 170 Jr.
LB — Trey Colling, KCHS 5-11 195 Sr.
LB — Gabe Gilsdorf, KHS 5-10 183 Sr.
DB — Jackson Miller, KHS 6-0 182 Sr.
DB — Braden Rich, KHS 6-1 194 Sr.
DB — Brett Mahony, KCHS 6-4 200 So.
SPECIALISTS
Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.
PK — Spencer Hogeland, KCHS 6-1 170 Jr.
P — Kaleb Carpenter, Lexington 6-2 180 Sr.
RS — Dylan Richman, Lexington 5-10 NA Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
GIBBON — Sean Hampton. HOLDREGE — Blake Garrelts, Jackson Hinrichs, Treven Melroy, Zach Reed, Jacob Schrock, Ethan Twohig. KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Caleb Carpenter, Tate Florell, Dylan Merz, Mattew Merz. KEARNEY HIGH — Owen Lightle, Tristan Southwell. LEXINGTON — Brady Fago, Dakota Haines, Austyn Stewart. MINDEN — Alex Banuelos, Gage Lupkes.
