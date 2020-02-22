OMAHA — Chase Pawloski doesn’t intend to let the family name pass into state wrestling history quite yet.
Chase, a senior at Pleasanton and the younger brother of four-time state champion Tyler Pawloski, earned a spot in the Class D 145-pound championship with a last-second pin of North Central’s Levi Lewis in Friday night’s semifinal round of the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
The roller-coaster match saw Pawloski trail 8-5 after one period and 8-6 after two. But he tied it early in the third period then put together a winning move as the last seconds ticked off.
With coach Mike Herman’s red shoes bouncing off the mat as he jumped up and down, doing what he could to get Pawloski to use the winning combination, the opportunity finally arose.
"I couldn’t hold onto the cradle anymore and I let go of it. … As soon as he was getting behind me, I just reach for the leg and then I just turned him to his back," Pawloski said. "I’ve just never hit that move in a match ever before. We work on it in practice all the time and in practice I’ve probably hit it eight times.
"I just went for it because I knew he was getting behind me and there was really short time."
The pin officially went in the books at the six-minute mark, the last second of the match.
Pawloski will meet Garden County’s Colton Holthus in today’s (Saturday) championship.
"I’m really excited. … I’ve been looking forward to this since the end of last year when I went 0-2 (at the state tournament)," Pawloski said.
A win would help him get out of his older brother’s shadow, but there’s reason to share the moment, too.
"Last year in practice he beat on me every day. That was really tiring, but it made me who I am today," Chase said.
Pawloski is one of five wrestlers from the Kearney Hub region who will be vying for gold medals in today’s championships along with Brady Fago of Lexington, Quentyn Frank of Amherst, Blake Racicky of Ansley/Litchfield and Kien Martin of Overton.
Fago (38-4) defeated Holdrege’s Treven Melroy 6-1 to earn his spot in the Class B, 145-pound finals where he will face Sean Martin (42-2) of Seward. Lexington is 12th in the Class B team standings after Friday’s action.
In Class C, Frank (42-3) won a 2-0 decision over Cameron Williams of Conestoga in his semifinal at 132 pounds. He will meet Logan Bryce of Raymond Central (43-4) in the championship.
Teammates Cole Stokebrand and Isaiah Shields lost decisions. In the team race, Amherst emerged from the second day of the three-day tournament in ninth place.
In Class D, Ansley/Litchfield is in sixth place after Racicky pinned Jackson Feulner of Thayer Central in 1 minute, 7 seconds. It was the third loss of the year for Feulner.
Racicky (37-2) will wrestle a familiar foe, Reece Zutavern (46-6) of Sandhills/Thedford in his final today (Saturday).
Martin, the defending 285-pound champion was taken down early by Levi Kerner of Arapahoe, but Martin (32-1) nearly pinned Kerner at the end of the second and third periods to come away with a 10-4 victory. He will battle Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave (50-3) in the championship.
