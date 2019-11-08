LINCOLN – The semifinal hurdle that is Archbishop Bergan tripped Pleasanton again.
Meeting for the second straight year in the Class D1 state tournament semifinals, the Knights prevailed again, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20 to advance to the championship while Pleasanton drops into the third-place match.
“I told the girls, 'Don't let this define the season that we've had,'” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “We've had a great season. They're a great group of girls. They worked hard and I told them to let it hurt a little bit and then use it to drive you tomorrow. We still want to finish the season with a win.”
Pleasanton will play Diller-Odell or Hartington Cedar Catholic at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln East High School.
Correlating with the close scores, Nordby said the didn't see a huge difference between the two teams.
He said the Knights may have had an edge in blocking, but he felt his Bulldogs were better attackers and both teams played solid defense.
“There weren't a lot of balls that touched without any effort going after them,” he said.
Pleasanton finished with a 61-57 advantage in kills, but Bergan had an 8-3 advantage in blocks and a 5-4 margin in ace serves.
Katy Lindner led the Bulldogs with 21 kills and Belle Paitz had 13.
