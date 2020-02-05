LOOMIS — The extra pass paid off for the Axtell Wildcats
With the final seconds ticking off the clock in the second overtime, Axtell’s Calvin Johnson slipped the ball across the lane to Nic Pearson, whose layup gave the Wildcats a 58-56 victory over Elm Creek in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament quarterfinal Tuesday night at Loomis.
The basket sends Axtell (12-6) into a semifinal game against undefeated Loomis on Friday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The other semifinal pairs Pleasanton (15-1) against Ansley/Litchfield (12-4).
Ansley/Litchfield and Axtell were the lower seeds in the quarterfinal matchups, but both have 12 wins now.
“This is just a tough conference. ... I’ve coached in this conference in difference stints here for 16 years and for parity ... it’s very, very good,” Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said. “Our conference is very good and the Fort Kearny should be proud. There’s not an easy night out any time this year.”
Axtell never led by more than four points and that came midway through the second quarter and in the overtime. Elm Creek’s biggest lead was six points at 8-2. The game was tied nine times.
“Both teams were battling hard. It was quite a game and it’s a shame either team had to lose,” Hinrichs said.
Elm Creek tied the game in regulation on a pair of free throws by Gage Clabaugh with 9.8 seconds left on the clock. The Buffaloes’ defense responded, and Axtell didn’t get off a shot on its final possession.
The teams traded free throws in the first overtime and Axtell took the lead early in the second overtime on a 3-pointer by Zach Hinrichs, which was the Wildcats’ first basket in more than 10 minutes. Brennan Runge hit a 3-pointer on Axtell’s next possession to make the score 55-51, but more than two minutes remained and Elm Creek didn’t fold.
A 3-pointer by Trey Miner tied the game with about 20 seconds left and Axtell held for the final shot.
Pearson’s game-winning basket gave him five points for the night. Hinrichs led Axtell with 15 points, while Runge scored 14 and Tyler Danburg scored 12.
Clabaugh led Elm Creek with 20 points, while Miner scored 17 and McCarter 11.
Both teams reached double figures in offensive rebounds and missed clutch free throws.
“We missed a lot of easy shots ... and we really had a tough time keeping them off the o-boards, which has kind of been our M.O. this year,” Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said.
Axtell 58, Elm Creek 56
Score by Periods
Axtell (12-6)13 11 13 11 1 9 — 58
Elm Creek (12-6)11 14 10 13 1 7 — 56
AXTELL — Zachary Hinrichs 15, Brennan Runge 14, Tyler Danburg 12, Calvin Johnson 8, Nic Pearson 5, Jacob Wehrer 4.
ELM CREEK — Gage Clabaugh 20, Trey Miner 17, Karsten McCarter 11, Troy Brumels 6, Hans Robins 2.