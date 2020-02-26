KEARNEY — After trailing for almost the entirety of the first three and a half quarters, Axtell couldn’t be stopped.
The Wildcats, trailing by 10 points early in the second half, rallied to beat Shelton 62-59 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the D1-8 Subdistrict at Kearney Catholic High School.
Axtell will play Pleasanton in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at KCHS. Pleasanton defeated Kenesaw in the other semifinal Tuesday.
On the verge of seeing its season come to an end against Shelton, Axtell found an offensive spark from senior guard Zach Hinrichs, who was unstoppable in the third quarter.
“Things weren’t rolling for us and Zach just took things into his hands for awhile ... He just made plays. He got into the lane, made some threes, got a couple steals. So boy, he played a heck of a game,” Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said.
Zach Hinrichs scored 15 of his 26 points in the third quarter, bringing the Wildcats back into the game.
“Our plan was taking (Axtell’s Brennan) Runge out and I thought we did a good job of that,” Shelton coach Tyler Horky said. “Hinrichs ... did some stuff that I didn’t know he was going to do. He did great. He played a heck of a game. He killed us.”
When Hinrichs slowed down, Tyler Danburg took over. The 6-foot-2 senior, who had spent most of the first three quarters on the bench in foul trouble, got to the rim for four baskets, giving the Wildcats their first lead with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game. He finished with 10 points in the quarter and 16 points in the game.
“Tyler’s a heck of a player and a heck of an athlete,” Brent Hinrichs said. “We had him in foul trouble for a good share of that game, but he came in and really got some nice baskets inside.”
Hinrichs instructed Danburg to get something going downhill, something toward the front of the rim where he could utilize his athleticism. That’s what he did.
But Shelton didn’t go down without a fight.
Back-to-back baskets by Danburg gave Axtell a four-point lead with less than two minutes to play. Shelton countered with a 3-pointer by Angel Lehn, who led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Marcus Lauber went to the free-throw line with 30 seconds left and tied the game by making one of two free throws.
Axtell’s Calvin Johson, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, made two free throws six seconds later to give Axtell the lead again, and Zach Hinrichs made a free throw with 4.3 seconds left to wrap up the scoring.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in this kind of situaton. It was a fun game. It was an exciting game and I think that kind of got into us a little bit,” Horky said. “Maybe we did some things, got a little bit cute and did stuff we’ve not really done all year long. But I have to give (the Wildcats) all the credit in the world. They made big shots.”
Brent Hinrichs said, “Shelton’s got a a heck of a team. They’re very athletic and they can shoot it. It’s just a shame anybody had to lose that game. ... Angel is a heck of a player, Lauber’s a heck of a player. They’re a tough squad. They’re tough to cover.
“They really played well. I mean we played a good, good second half and … I don’t think we turned the ball over in the last 10 or 12 minutes, and we still couldn’t hardly catch them.”
n Axtell 62, Shelton 59
Score by Quarters
Axtell (17-6)9 16 18 19 — 62
Shelton (16-7)15 15 17 12 — 59
Individual Scoring
AXTELL — Zach Hinrichs 26, Tyler Danburg 16, Calvin Johnson 10, Brennan Runge 8, Nic Pearson 2.
SHELTON — Angel Lehn 21, Marcus Lauber 11, Erixson Ramos 11, Quinn Cheney 6, Ry Cheney 4, Kolby Sutton 3, Kyle Wiehn 2, Ben Bombeck 1.