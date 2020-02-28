KEARNEY — Brennan Runge drained a 3-pointer from the right corner with about 90 seconds left to stretch Axtell’s lead to seven points over Pleasanton.
The Wildcats were in control of the game until that point. But multiple quick offensive possessions by the Wildcats in the waning minutes allowed the Bulldogs to cut the deficit to two points.
Zachary Hinrichs sank two free throws in the final two seconds to preserve the Wildcats’ lead in their 52-48 victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday night in the D1-8 subdistrict final at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum.
“They came right back and it was just a nail-biter,” Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said. “It was a slug-fest down the stretch where the last guy standing would win. We were just fortunate enough to make enough plays late.”
The victory pushes the Wildcats (18-6) into the district finals where they will play Paxton at a date and time to be determined today. Despite their fourth loss in a 20-day span, the Bulldogs (19-5) also will play in the district finals, claiming a wild card. They will meet Fort Kearny Conference foe Elm Creek, which won its subdistrict.
The Bulldogs had a chance to even the score or take the lead over Axtell in the final 10 seconds but committed a turnover. The Wildcats recovered the loose ball, which led to Zachary Hinrichs going to the free-throw line to put the game out of reach.
“We just told the kids that there’s no shame,” Pleasanton coach Jeff Vetter said. “We played hard the whole game, and we executed down the stretch and did the things we wanted to. I’m not disappointed in how we played.”
Both teams endured a substantial scoring drought in the first half.
Over a nearly 5 1/2-minute stretch between the first and second quarters, the Wildcats failed to score a basket. They tallied just three points from the free-throw line and they trailed 20-9 with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half.
Axtell responded, however. Tyler Danburg sank a shot from beyond the arc to ignite the Wildcats, who led 22-20 at halftime.
Runge split a pair of free throws to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 39-25 with 2:43 left in the third period.
The Bulldogs rattled off eight straight points over a nearly five-minute span to cut the deficit to 39-33 with 6:17 remaining.
With about four minutes left, Brent Hinrichs said he called Runge over to the bench and told him he needed to step up. Runge answered the call and scored seven straight points, which included his shot from beyond the arc, to give the Wildcats some separation.
Danburg scored a game-high 23 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kessler Dixon led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
“We got shaky there for a little bit,” Brent Hinrichs said. “I called a timeout there, and I looked in their eyes and wasn’t sure if I saw a lot of confidence in everybody.
“It was like a prize fighter who got hit in a heavyweight match right on the chin. We were kind of dazed there for awhile, but luckily we pulled it out.”
@DanZielinski3
n Axtell 52, Pleasanton 48
Scores By Quarter
Axtell (18-6) 9 13 17 13 — 52
Pleasanton (19-5) 12 8 7 21 — 48
Individual Scoring
AXTELL — Tyler Danburg 23, Zachary Hinrichs 11, Brennan Runge 12, Jacob Wehrer 3, Nicholas Pearson 3.
PLEASANTON — Kessler Dixon 14, Brady Klein 10, Jakson Keaschall 9, Tyce Westland 8, Seth Eckel 7.