ELM CREEK — Elm Creek trailed from the start.
Arcadia/Loup City cornerback Prestyn Rogers intercepted a pass and returned it for a 28-yard touchdown on the first play Thursday night in Elm Creek.
The first-play touchdown was the start of 24 straight points scored by the Rebels. The Buffaloes fought back and pulled within one touchdown but a late interception sealed the Rebels’ 38-30 victory.
The game was for the district title and snapped the Buffaloes’ seven-game winning streak.
“We put ourselves in a hole early,” Elm Creek coach Jayce Dueland said. “Our kids were battle-tested and came back. They came back, had a good second quarter and got back in it. They just made a couple more plays than we did.”
Xavier Perez scored on a 7-yard touchdown for the Buffaloes (7-1) less than one minute into the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes failed on the 2-point conversion, however, and trailed the Rebels 32-30.
On the ensuing drive, the Rebels (7-1) burned about seven minutes off the clock. Their drive nearly stalled in the red zone, but they drew the Buffaloes offsides on fourth-and-2. They scored three plays later on a 1-yard run by Caden Kusek. The Rebels failed on the 2-point conversion, allowing the Buffaloes one last chance to even the score.
Elm Creek started on its 11-yard line and relied on its rushing attack to move into Arcadia/Loup City territory.
Perez had three straight runs that resulted in 29 yards to put the Buffaloes at the Rebels’ 17. They tried to catch the Rebels’ defense off guard, running a play-action pass. The play didn’t go as they envisioned, as quarterback Karsten McCarter flung the ball straight into Rogers’ hands for his second interception of the contest.
“At the end, we were moving the football and tried to play off our play action,” Dueland said. “We thought we could get one deep and wanted to take a shot there. That kid made a good play.”
Entering Thursday’s game, the Buffaloes’ defense was allowing just 9.1 points per game. The Rebels capitalized on a suspect run defense, recording 241 rushing yards compared to eight passing yards.
Jadyn Scott was responsible for a bulk of the Rebels’ success on the ground. He consistently slipped away from Buffalo defenders, accumulating 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
“I knew we were going to have to control the line of scrimmage,” Dueland said. “When we had success, we controlled the line of scrimmage. When they had success, they did. It came down to that. They have some big boys up front and did a nice job of moving the line of scrimmage and their running backs hit the holes hard.”
Thursday’s game marked the end of the regular season. The Class D1 playoffs begin Thursday.
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
n A/LC 38, Elm Creek 30
Scores by Quarter
A/LC (7-1) 16 8 0 14 — 38
EC (7-1) 0 17 0 13 — 30
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
A/LC — Prestyn Rogers 29 interception return (Caden Kusek run good)
A/LC — Jadyn Scott 9 run (Kusek run good)
Second Quarter
A/LC — Scott 17 run (Kusek run good)
EC — Gage Clabaugh 48 pass from Karsten McCarter (Trey Miner run good)
EC — McCarter 12 run (McCarter pass failed)
EC — Clabaugh 27 field goal
Fourth Quarter
A/LC — Scott 4 run (Kusek run good)
EC — Koby Smith 12 run (Clabaugh kick good)
EC — Xavier Perez 7 run good (McCarter pass failed)
A/LC — Kusek 1 run (Scott run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.