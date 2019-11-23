PLEASANTON — Why not us?
That’s what the Pleasanton Bulldogs are asking as they prepare for their first-ever state championship football game.
The Bulldogs will take on Humphrey St. Francis for the Class D2 crown at 2:45 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
For the Bulldogs, this is uncharted territory.
They’ve been to state in basketball many times, watched their girls play in the volleyball and basketball state tournaments. But this is a first for the football team, and a first for the players on this year’s team who have never won a playoff game in their careers.
“It will probably soak when we’re on our way and pull up to the stadium. It will hit hard then. We’ll understand what the boys truly accomplished,” coach Ricci Westland said. “They understand it but when you see Memorial Stadium and the stage is set for your team for that afternoon, that’s when it all becomes real.”
Humphrey St. Francis’ boys understand it. They haven’t missed the state playoffs since 1994. They’ve won four state championships, most recently in 2015, and they been runner-up four times.
It’s one of the reasons the Flyers are heavy favorites in Monday’s game. But not the only one.
St. Francis (12-0) was the No. 1 seed coming out of the regular season. Pleasanton (10-2) was the seventh seed in the west bracket.
The Flyers have built their success around running back Taylor Wemhoff, who has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and averages more than 8 yards per carry. Quarterback Trevor Pfeifer has rushed for more than 500 yards and passed for another 700.
Before their 24-16 win over Falls City Sacred Heart in the semifinals, St. Francis hadn’t been held under 50 points.
“It’s outstanding tradition and pedigree,” Westland said. “You look at that roster ... if you go back 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, you’re going to have the same last names on there. When I first started coaching, you had the Classens, you had the Pfeifers, you had the Wemhoffs. Those names are consistent every year.”
Pleasanton, meanwhile, has scored 50 points in three games this year and had midseason stumbles against Overton and Elwood.
The Bulldogs are the exception, not the rule, on offense.
Quarterback Jakson Keaschall has completed 192 of 325 passes for 2,580 yards and 32 touchdowns. Five Pleasanton receivers have more receptions than St. Francis’ leading receiver.
Running back Kessler Dixon sets the pace for the offense with 722 rushing yards and 723 receiving yards, catching 58 passes. Tyce Westland has 47 receptions for 884 yards and 12 touchdowns.
But Pleasanton’s offense has sputtered on occasion, including last week’s semifinal win over Overton when the Bulldogs had less than 70 yards of total offense.
That puts Pleasanton squarely in the underdog role, which they’re used to. And the “Why Not Us?” mantra has been their response. It was the response when they played Kenesaw, another tradition-rich team, early in the season and in the playoffs. It was the response when they met Overton in the semifinals. It’s their motto for taking on St. Francis.
“What other team in the state has a chance to beat Humphrey St. Francis,” coach Westland said. “Before the Overton game I said, ‘You guys are here. Why not us? Why not you guys be the ones to go on and punch your ticket to Lincoln for the first time in school history.’
With that done, “Why not us?” Westland asked again. “Try to do what we can, play together, put the best effort out on the field and see what happens.”
@HubSports_Buck
