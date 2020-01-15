PLEASANTON — Pleasanton’s girls basketball team rarely has been tested this season.
Prior to Tuesday, the Bulldogs had outscored opposing teams by an average margin of 30.1 points per game in their first 11 contests.
The game against Central Valley was similar. The Bulldogs overwhelmed the Cougars with their depth and athleticism to coast to a 59-15 victory at Pleasanton.
“I thought the girls played really well for four quarters,” PHS coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “We competed and had a lot of energy, which was fun to see. I thought we gave them troubles with our full-court pressure.”
The victory continues the Bulldogs’ undefeated start. The Bulldogs (12-0) have eased past teams throughout the season with only one of their 12 victories being decided by single digits.
The Bulldogs’ closest game was a 29-27 road victory over South Loup on Dec. 14.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs’ offense didn’t find its groove until about four minutes into the first quarter.
They trailed the Cougars (3-10) 3-1 until Paige Weisdorfer’s three-point play gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter.
That play sparked a 24-2 scoring run during a six-minute stretch between the first and second periods. The Bulldogs led 47-9 at halftime, which allowed for a running clock the entire second half.
Senior guard Cadee Nichols went 5 of 8 on 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 16 points. Junior guard Natalie Siegel also scored in double figures, adding 11 points. Junior forward Katy Lindner nearly had a double-double, posting eight points and 10 rebounds.
“She’s shooting well and playing with a lot of confidence,” said Arensdorf on Nichols. “With this group, if you look at our stats, there’s someone different leading us in scoring every night. It’s fun and makes it difficult to scout. She had the hot hand tonight.”
The Bulldogs were without sophomore center Chelsea Fisher, who’s played a key role off the bench this season. Arensdorf said Fisher likely will miss the next six weeks with an injury, and the Bulldogs hope she will be back for subdistrict play.
Up next, the Bulldogs play Friday at Amherst (0-12).
“We are getting better every night,” Arensdorf said. “I think we still need to get better defensively. We played well defensively, but I think we can get a step or two better before the end of the year.”
n Pleasanton 59, C. Valley 15
Scores by Quarter
Central Valley (3-10)5 4 4 2 — 15
Pleasanton (12-0)19 28 5 7 — 59
Individual Scoring
CENTRAL VALLEY — Neleigh Poss 2, Vanessa Wood 6, Reilly Young 3, Ashlyn Wright 2, Larista Barner 2.
PLEASANTON — Marinna Zwiener 3, Cadee Nichols 16, Paige Weisdorfer 3, Natalie Siegel 11, Isabelle Paitz 8, Katy Lindner 8, Kaci Pierce 6, Hailey Mollring 4.
