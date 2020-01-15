Tuesday's Hub Territory Leaders

BOYS

-- Ravenna’s MarKel Miigerl led all scorers with 19 points and Trey Mieth followed with 15 points as the Bluejays beat Minden, 52-33.

-- Pleasanton’s Kessler Dixon led three Bulldogs in double figures with 16 points as Pleasanton beat Central Valley 61-48. Jakson Keaschall chipped in 11 points and Seth Eckel scored 10 for Pleasanton.

-- Minden’s Ethan Riley scored 15 points in a losing cause as the Whippets fell to Ravenna, 52-33.

-- Gibbon’s Chase Capek drained five 3-pointers on his way to 15 points as Gibbon beat Blue Hill 49-35. Teammate Nathan Holcomb added 13 points.

-- Shelton’s Ry Cheney scored 11 points and teammate Angel Lehn chipped in 10 as the the Bulldogs edged Arcadia/Loup City, 37-35.

GIRLS

-- Ravenna’s Ashlyn Fiddelke poured in 19 points to lead Ravenna to a 56-49 victory over Minden.

-- Minden’s Jensen Rowse scored 17 points and Sarah Hultquist chipped in 15 but it wasn’t enough for the Whippets, who lost to Ravenna 56-49.

-- Samantha Walker scored 15 points but it wasn’t enough for Gibbon as the Buffs fell to Blue Hill, 49-31.

-- Amherst’s Tenley Hadwiger netted 15 points but the Broncos came up short by losing to Alma, 65-45.

-- Shelton freshmen MaKenna Willis and Halie Clark scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with Arcadia/Loup City, which claimed a 51-42 victory.