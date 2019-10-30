LEXINGTON — Elm Creek’s girls knew the challenge they faced Tuesday night.
Most likely needing a win to advance in the state playoffs, the Buffs had to get the better of a South Loup team that had already won two head-to-head match-ups this season.
The third time had no charm.
Led by 6-foot-1 senior Jessie Sallach, who had 20 kills and one block, the Bobcats rolled to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 win over the Buffs.
“They’re a good team. They’re a really, really good team,” Elm Creek coach Brandi McCarter said. “We’re hoping maybe third time was going to be the charm, but not quite.”
South Loup won in straight sets the first time. The Bobcats needed four sets the second time. Tuesday, in the C2-11 Subdistrict finals, it didn’t take that long.
“Every time was a little bit different, honestly. We tried to adjust some things in our rotation to match up with their big blocks or in their big attacks,” McCarter said. “Unfortunately they served really tough tonight and we did not serve receive well at all. That was actually what killed us was serve receive.”
South Loup finished with seven aces. The aggressive serving kept Elm Creek out of its offense. The Buffs finished with 22 total kills — only four in the third set.
“There were moments where we played really, really well. ... But we absolutely struggled on serve receive. They served us deep and we didn’t respond very well. That kind of took us out of our game,” McCarter said.
Ashley Brown led the Buffs with nine kills. Haley Stone had four kills and four blocks.
Jadeyn Bubak added 11 kills to the South Loup total. Landy Cole and Mya Weverka had two ace serves each.
“They dig up everything. They’re scrappy. I mean, they’re in the top of the class for the reason,” McCarter said. “Everything fell their way tonight. We thought we’d maybe catch a break, it just never happened.”
South Loup moves on with a 26-3 record while Elm Creek’s season ends after a 19-10 year.
“The girls had a good season, a really good season, so I’m proud of them. The bright spot is we have our whole team back next year and we can really build on that and hopefully come back and be stronger next year,” McCarter said.
