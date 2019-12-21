Double-Doubles
Bertrand’s Jarret Bieker had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Vikings’ 68-39 loss to Elm Creek.
Elm Creek’s Ashley Brown scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Buffs’ 44-23 win over Bertrand.
High Scorers
Girls
Cadee Nichols scored 15 points and Natalie Siegel added 10 to lead Pleasanton to a 55-35 win over Overton.
Kailey Trampe led Axtell to a 28-20 win over Amherst with 12 points.
Elm Creek’s Lani Meier scored 11 points as the Buffs handed Bertrand its first loss of the year, 44-23.
Amherst’s Jaiden Graham scored 11 points in the Broncos’ 28-23 loss to Axtell.
Ansley/Litchfield’s Taylor Haines scored eight points in the fourth quarter to give her 10 for the game, but the Spartans couldn’t catch Hi-Line, going down 36-30 in the first game of the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament.
Boys
Kessler Dixon netted 25 points (18 in the first half) and Tyce Westland added 17 to lead Pleasanton to a 65-41 win over Overton.
Loomis’ Joshua Marcy scored 22 points while teammates Nolan Benjamin (14), Aden Lovitt (13) and Shay Swanson (12) also scored in double figures as Loomis defeated Cambridge 72-58.
Elm Creek’s Trey Miner led the Buffaloes with 22 points as they defeated Bertrand, 68-39. Also in double figures for Elm Creek were Karsten McCarter with 14 and Gage Clabaugh with 10.
Matthew Roth scored 22 of Overton’s points in the Eagles’ 65-41 loss to Pleasanton.
Marcus Lauber scored 15 points to lead four Shelton players in double figures as the Bulldogs beat Red Cloud, 67-13. Also in double digits were Kyle Wiehn (12), Ry Cheney (11) and Angel Lehn (10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.