High Scorers
Girls
Rachel Ecklund scored 16 points and Haley Fleischman grabbed 11 rebounds as Overton defeated Axtell 35-31.
Whitney Bauer led Elm Creek to a 63-29 win over S-E-M, scoring 16 points and handing out six assists. Lani Meier chipped in 14 points and Ashley Brown scored 14 for the Buffs.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Brooke Quadhamer netted 14 points while McKinley Ritner and Natalie Billington added 11 each but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons lost to Alma 53-45.
Kaci Pierce led three Pleasanton players in double figures with 13 points as the Bulldogs defeated Hi-Line 72-25. Chelsea Fischer added 11 points and Haley Mollring netted 10 for the Bulldogs.
Callie Coulter scored 12 points, Ashlyn Fiddelke 11 and Morgyn Fiddelke 10 to lead Ravenna to a 53-32 win over Burwell. Allyson Larsen snagged 14 rebounds for the Bluejays.
Amherst’s Tenley Hadwiger scored 11 points in the Broncos’ 44-28 loss to Loomis.
Boys
Ravenna’s Trey Mieth netted 32 points to lead the Bluejays to a 68-56 win over Burwell.
Quinn Johnson scored 26 points to lead Loomis to a 66-61 win over Amherst. Nolan Benjamin added 16 points and Joshua Marcy scored 11 for the Wolves.
Tyler Danburg scored 26 points to lead Axtell to a 73-40 win over Overton. Brennan Runge added 15 and Zach Hinrichs 12 for the Wildcats.
Lexington’s Nick Saiz scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out six assists and made five steals in Lexington’s 80-51 victory over Holdrege. Dan Mach chipped in 18 points and Dylan Richman scored 16.
Elm Creek’s Trey Miner scored 19 points and Troy Brumels added 18 as the Buffaloes rolled past Elm Creek 56-35.
Kessler Dixon scored 18 points to lead five Pleasanton players in double digits as the Bulldogs beat Hi-Line 88-65. Tyce Westland added 16 points, Brady Klein 15 and Seth Eckel and Treven Wendt scored 10 each for the Bulldogs.
Jaylen Schlueter scored 17 points for Overton in the Eagles’ 73-40 loss to Axtell.
Kalon Rohde led Amherst with 16 points in 66-61 loss to Loomis.
Dylan Bauman of Holdrege scored 13 points in the Dusters’ 80-51 loss to Lexington. Dashton Edgren scored 11 and Jackson Hinrichs had 10 for Holdrege.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Jayden Bauer scored 11 points in the Falcons’ 61-40 loss to Alma.
