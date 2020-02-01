GIRLS
Gibbon’s Baylee Rockefeller scored 14 of the Buffaloes’ 28 points in a 61-28 loss to Fillmore Central.
BOYS
Axtell’s Brennan Runge splashed eight 3-pointers on his way to 25 points as he led the Wildcats to a 93-77 win over Hi-Line. Tyler Danburg added 18, Calvin Johnson 17, Zach Hinrichs 13 and Jake Wehrer 12 to the Axtell total. The Wildcats made a total of 14 3-pointers.
Elm Creek’s Karsten McCarter finished with 24 points to lead the Buffaloes to an 88-30 win over Overton. Trey Miner added 19 points and Troy Brummels had 12 for the Buffaloes.
Ravenna’s Jake Jarzynka made three 3-pointers and was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to score 16 points in the Bluejays’ 54-41 win over Centura. MarKels Miigerl added 13 points.
Gibbon's Matthiew Weismann scored 17 points, Konner Hyde added 13 and Nathan Holcomb scored 10 as the Buffaloes beat Centura 60-36.
Marcus Lauber scored 13 points and Kyle Wiehn netted 12 as Shelton beat Blue Hill, 43-25.