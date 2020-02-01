Overton Elm Creek

Overton’s Morgan Barner (11) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds while being pressured by Elm Creek’s Maci McCarter (1) druing Friday night’s game at Elm Creek. Overton rallied in the fourth quarter for a 43-40 victory.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

GIRLS

Gibbon’s Baylee Rockefeller scored 14 of the Buffaloes’ 28 points in a 61-28 loss to Fillmore Central.

BOYS

Axtell’s Brennan Runge splashed eight 3-pointers on his way to 25 points as he led the Wildcats to a 93-77 win over Hi-Line. Tyler Danburg added 18, Calvin Johnson 17, Zach Hinrichs 13 and Jake Wehrer 12 to the Axtell total. The Wildcats made a total of 14 3-pointers.

Elm Creek’s Karsten McCarter finished with 24 points to lead the Buffaloes to an 88-30 win over Overton. Trey Miner added 19 points and Troy Brummels had 12 for the Buffaloes.

Ravenna’s Jake Jarzynka made three 3-pointers and was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line to score 16 points in the Bluejays’ 54-41 win over Centura. MarKels Miigerl added 13 points.

Gibbon's Matthiew Weismann scored 17 points, Konner Hyde added 13 and Nathan Holcomb scored 10 as the Buffaloes beat Centura 60-36.

Marcus Lauber scored 13 points and Kyle Wiehn netted 12 as Shelton beat Blue Hill, 43-25.