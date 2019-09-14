RUSHING
Ryan Lauby, Overton, ran for 161 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns in Overton’s 56-37 win over Maxwell. Overton rushed for a total of 441 yards in the victory.
Elijah Heusinkvelt, Overton, rushed for 139 yards on 16 carries and scored one touchdown in Overton’s 56-37 win over Maxwell.
Drew Bolling, Ravenna, rushed for 135 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown in Ravenna’s 52-45 win over Osceola-High Plains.
Miko Maessner, Kearney High, rushed for 132 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 38-0 win over Norfolk.
Cole Strokebrand, Amherst, rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Broncos’ 51-0 win over Arapahoe.
Tyler Danbury, Axtell, ran for 106 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 42-18 win over Elwood.
Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton, rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 54-42 win over Kenesaw.
Eddie Gonzales, Minden, rushed for 97 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown as the Whippets beat Sidney 21-16.
PASSING
Jakson Keaschall, Pleasanton, passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns, completing 21 of 27 passes, as Pleasanton beat Kenesaw 54-42.
Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, completed 14 of 21 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the Stars’ 31-20 win over Lincoln Christian.
Kaleb Carpenter of Lexington completed 16 of 31 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in Lexington’s loss to Seward.
Jake Jarzynka, Ravenna, completed 10 of 18 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in Ravenna’s 52-45 victory over Osceola-High Plains.
Braden Bates, Minden, completed 14 of 27 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Whippets’ 21-16 win over Sidney.
Axtell’s Tyler Danburg competed 3 of 5 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 42-18 win over Elwood.
RECEIVING
Tyce Westland, Pleasanton, caught seven passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 54-42 win over Kenesaw.
Treven Wendt, Pleasanton, caught four passes for 150 yards and a touchdown,.
Trey Mieth, Ravenna, caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Bluejays’ 52-45 win over Osceola-High Plains.
Dylan Richman, Lexington, had nine catches for 97 hyards in the Minutemen’s loss to Seward.
DEFENSE
Kessler Dixon, Pleasanton, made 11 solo tackles and three assisted tackles in Pleasanton’s win.
Troy Brumels, Elm Creek, had three solo tackles, eight tackle assists and one tackle for loss in Elm Creek’s 31-0 win over Morrill.
Seth Eckel, Pleasanton, had five solo and six assisted tackles for the Bulldogs in their win over Kenesaw.
Jakson Keaschall had 11 total tackles as Pleasanton defeated Kenesaw 54-42.
Ryan Lauby, Overton, had seven tackles and three tackle assists in Overton’s win over Maxwell.
Dakota Haines of Lexington had five solo and five assisted tackles in Lexington’s loss to Seward..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.