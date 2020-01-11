GIRLS
Overton’s Rachel Ecklund scored 25 points and made six steals while leading the Eagles to a 46-28 win over Amherst.
Elm Creek’s Whitney Bauer scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists as the Buffs beat Loomis, 47-35. Haley Stone added 12 points.
Kailey Trampe scored 16 points for Axtell and Erica Bertrand added 11, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats lost to S-E-M, 53-45. S-E-M’s Sidney Ripp scored 15 points and Faith Hernandez chipped in 11.
Wilcox-Hildreth’s Brooke Quadhamer scored 10 points in a losing cause as Kenesaw prevailed over the Falcons, 36-27.
Ravenna won its second straight game without a double-digit scorer by beating Wood River, 52-36. Allyson Larsen and Callie Coulter led the Bluejays with nine points each.
BOYS
S-E-M’s Carson Rohde led the Mustangs with 27 points and Creyton Line added 10 but the Mustangs fell short to Axtell, 56-53.
Three Axtell players scored in double figures — Tyler Danburg with 19, Brennan Runge with 17 and Zach Hinrichs with 14 — as the Wildcats edged S-E-M, 56-63.
Dylan Richman and Nick Saiz scored 18 points each for Lexington, but Adams Central rallied in the fourth quarter for a 57-51 victory.
Trey Mieth scored 13 points and Jake Jarzynka chipped in 11 to lead Ravenna to a 56-35 win over Wood River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.