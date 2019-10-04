KILLS
14 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-23, 25-23 win over Alma.
13 — Ashlyn Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 win over Ord.
12 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Ord.
12 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 28-26 win over Elm Creek.
11 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-17 win over Hi-Line.
11 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-17 win over Southwest.
10 — Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Alma.
9 — Alexis Billeter, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 loss to Amherst.
9 — Lindner, in Pleasanton’s win over Hi-Line.
9 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over Hi-Line
9 — Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Southwest..
ACES
4 — Kamryn David, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 win over Ord.
4 — Josie Denney, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Ord.
3 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 21-25, 18-25 loss to Amherst.
3 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over Hi-Line.
3 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-17 win over Southwest.
3 — Darla Thorell, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 loss to Amherst.
BLOCKS
4 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-23, 25-23 win over Alma.
3 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-17 win over Hi-Line.
3 — Lindner, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 28-26 win over Elm Creek.
3 — Chelsea Fisher, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Elm Creek.
3 — Morgan Barner, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Alma.
3 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ win over Alma.
ASSISTS
35 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 win over Ord.
27 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-18, 25-17 win over Hi-Line.
24 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-23, 25-23 win over Alma.
20 — Georgia Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-11, 25-21 win over Wilcox-Hildreth.
22 — Brennan, Overton,in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-17 win over Southwest.
20 — Siegel, in Pleasanton’s 25-12, 28-26 win over Elm Creek.
18 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over Hi-Line.
16 — Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 loss to Amherst.
DIGS
23 — Ashley Brown, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over Hi-Line.
21 — Paige Booe, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 20-25, 25-20, 21-25 loss to Amherst.
19 — Hanna Stewart, Loomis, in the Wolves’ loss to Amherst.
18 — Ella Bruggeman, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 20-25, 25-19, 25-21 25-20 win over Ord.
16 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 28-26 win over Elm Creek.
15 — Ashlyn Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ win over Ord.
14 — Whitney Bauer, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hi-Line.
12 — Kenzie Scheele, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-17 win over Southwest.
12 — Georgia Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ loss to Amherst.
12 — Darla Thorell, Loomis, in the Wolves’ loss to Amherst.
11 — Maci McCarter, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hi-line.
11 — Samantha Knapp, Elm Creek, in the Buffs’ win over Hi-Line.
11 — Brooke Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, in the Falcons’ 11-25, 21-25 loss to Loomis.
10 — Paige Weisdorfer, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Elm Creek.
10 — Addie Larson, Loomis, in the Wolves’ loss to Amherst.
