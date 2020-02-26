KEARNEY — Holdrege found itself down 13 points about two minutes into the third period against Gibbon on Tuesday night.
With the way Gibbon was playing on both ends, it seemed like the deficit might be too much for the Dusters to overcome.
But the game completely flipped in the Dusters’ favor in the fourth quarter. Holdrege overcame an eight-point, fourth-period deficit to force overtime.
After Gibbon drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the second overtime to keep the game alive, the Dusters sank 7 of 10 free throws in the final 90 seconds to squeak out a 69-64 triple overtime victory over the Buffaloes in a C1-9 Subdistrict semifinal at Kearney High.
“It was a great high school game, but I don’t know if it was great for me as a coach. I think I aged about 10 years there,” Holdrege coach Jon Karn said. “Our kids were really resilient in the second half. They hung in there. They could have dropped their heads and said we were done. But I like our fight.”
The Dusters (9-14) will play Kearney Catholic (17-7) in the subdistrict final at 7 p.m. Thursday at KHS. The Stars beat Wood River 67-29 in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Through the first three quarters, the Buffaloes (12-10) thrived from beyond the arc. Their perimeter shooting built momentum and an eight-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Holdrege wasn’t shooting well, but it all changed in the fourth quarter, sparked by Jackson Hilyard, who drained a 3-pointer in the first minute to cut the deficit to 39-34.
The Buffaloes’ offense sputtered in the final quarter. Their inefficiencies opened the door for the Dusters, who used a 13-2 run during a 5 1/2-minute stretch to seize a four-point lead with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in regulation.
That slight cushion didn’t last, however. The Dusters left Gibbon’s Chase Capek open on the right wing, and he drilled a 3-pointer to even the score at 49 with five seconds left.
“We do have a few seniors on our team that have been in situations like that,” Karn said of the fourth-quarter comeback. “I thought they handled it pretty well at times. A few glitches here and there, which are going to happen. But I thought our older players stepped up pretty well.”
After a first overtime where both teams scored three points, the Dusters nearly won the game in the second overtime. But Holdrege let a four-point lead slip away in the final 24 seconds.
Capek made a shot from behind the arc as the buzzer sounded to push the game into a third overtime.
Matthew Weismann’s 3-pointer gave the Buffaloes an early lead in the opening minute of the third overtime.
The Dusters responded.
They pushed the ball down the court and gave the ball to Hilyard. He knotted up the score with a 3-pointer less than a minute after Weismann’s basket.
The Buffaloes made just one basket during the final three minutes of the third overtime, while the Dusters stepped up at the free-throw line to keep their season alive.
“When you get into overtime, it comes down to the smallest of details,” Gibbon coach David Benge said. “We had a few details that we didn’t execute on. Overall, Holdrege beat us tonight. They made the plays when it mattered.”
Dashton Edgren made six shots from beyond the arc to carry the Dusters with 27 points. Hilyard was the only other player to score in double figures for the Dusters, finishing with 21.
Weismann carried the Buffaloes’ offense early. He sank his first six attempts from the perimeter but finished the game 8 of 15 on 3s for a game-high 33 points.
The Dusters shot 38.8 percent from the floor and made 20-of-35 free-throw attempts for 57.1 percent. Both those percentages were lower than the Buffaloes, who shot 40.4 percent and made 9 of 13 free throws for 69.2 percent.
“We missed a few shots that I wish we had back, and we also had a few possessions that we weren’t as crisp and as sharp as we were earlier in the game,” Benge said. “They made shots. We knew coming into the game that they could shoot the ball, and they didn’t make me a liar. They shot the ball well.”
n Holdrege 69, Gibbon 64
Scores By Quarter
Holdrege (9-14)12 7 12 18 3 7 10 — 69
Gibbon (12-10)14 13 12 10 3 7 5 — 64
Individual Scoring
HOLDREGE — Dashton Edgren 27, Jackson Hilyard 21, Dylan Bauman 7, Jackson Hinrichs 6, Zachary Reed 5, Ethan Twohig 3.
GIBBON — Matthew Weismann 33, Chase Capek 12, Konner Hyde 6, Kaleb Pickel 5, Nathan Holcomb 4, Ben Willey 3, Elijah Onate 1.