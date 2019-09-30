KILLS
15 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 30-32, 25-16, 25-20 win over Bertrand.
14 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 26-24, 16-25, 14-25 loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
13 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-17 win over Dundy County-Stratton.
12 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Bertrand.
11 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Lincoln Southwest.
11 — Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-19, 26-28, 21-25 loss to Aurora in the fifth-place match of the Aurora Invitational.
11 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-19, 25-22 win over Hitchcock County.
10 — Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Bertrand.
10 — Rachel Ecklund, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 15-25 loss to Broken Bow.
9 — Sidney Province, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
9 — Macy Fuller, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
9 — Haley Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ loss to Broken Bow.
9 — Fleischman, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-12, 25-18 win over Sutherland.
9 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 32-30, 11-25, 20-25 loss to Pleasanton.
9 — Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’19-25, 25-13, 25-11 win over Hitchcock County.
9 — Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Hitchcock County.
9 — Chelsea Fischer, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-22 win over Giltner.
9 — Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-22 win over Giltner.
8 — Keck, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-17, 12-25, 21-25 loss to Columbus Lakeview in the first round of the Aurora Invitational.
8 — Sarah Clinch, KCHS, in the Stars’ loss to Aurora.
8 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Hitchcock County.
8 — Maci Steinbrink, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Hitchcock County.
ACES
5 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’19-25, 25-13, 25-11 win over Hitchcock County.
3 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Hitchcock County.
3 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Hitchcock County.
BLOCKS
5 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-19, 25-22 win over Hitchcock County.
5 — Kinsey Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 30-32, 25-16, 25-20 win over Bertrand.
5 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 19-25, 25-13, 25-11 win over Hitchcock County.
4 — Ally Vavra, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Lincoln Southwest.
3 — Sarah Clinch, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-19, 26-28, 21-25 loss to Aurora in the fifth-place match of the Aurora Invitational.
3 — Jerrica Dannehl, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Hitchcock County.
3 — Lily Novacek, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ win over Lincoln Southwest.
ASSISTS
41 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 30-32, 25-16, 25-20 win over Bertrand.
31 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
26 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-19, 26-28, 21-25 loss to Aurora in the fifth-place match of the Aurora Invitational.
26 — Erin Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 32-30, 11-25, 20-25 loss to Pleasanton.
25 — Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-19, 25-22 win over Hitchcock County.
25 — Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-22 win over Giltner.
25 — Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-17, 12-25, 21-25 loss to Columbus Lakeview in the first round of the Aurora Invitational.
23 — Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’19-25, 25-13, 25-11 win over Hitchcock County.
23 — Anna Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-17 win over Dundy County-Stratton.
19 — Wischmeier, KCHS, in the Stars’ 25-21, 25-17 win over Crete at the Aurora Invitational.
19 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 19-25, 15-25 loss to Broken Bow.
18 — Bartee, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Lincoln Southwest.
18 — Brennan, Overton, in the Eagles’ 25-12, 25-18 win over Sutherland.
16 — Boggs, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-19, 25-22 win over Giltner.
DIGS
28 — Adison Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
26 — Jada High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’19-25, 25-13, 25-11 win over Hitchcock County.
23 — High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 32-30, 11-25, 20-25 loss to Pleasanton.
22 — Josie Denney, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-19, 26-28, 21-25 loss to Aurora in the fifth-place match of the Aurora Invitational.
19 — Ashley Keck, KCHS, in the Stars’ loss to Aurora.
19 — Lucy Bartee, Kearney Hgih, in the Bearcats’ loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
16 — High, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ 25-19, 25-22 win over Giltner.
16 — Wood, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ 25-21, 25-19 win over Lincoln Southwest.
15 — Ainsley Aden, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ 25-17, 12-25, 21-25 loss to Columbus Lakeview.
15 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 30-32, 25-16, 25-20 win over Bertrand.
15 — Jordan Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings win over Hitchcock County.
13 — Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-19, 25-22 win over Hitchcock County.
13 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Bertrand
12 — Paige Weisdorfer, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs win over Bertrand.
12 — Pierce, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Bertrand.
12 — Johanna Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ win over Giltner.
11 — Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, in the Stars’ loss to Columbus Lakeview.
11 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Hitchcock County.
11 — Cadee Nichols, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Bertrand.
11 — Aspen Rusher, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
10 — Elli Mehlin, Kearney High, in the Bearcats’ loss to Papillion-La Vista South.
10 — Mehlin, KHS, in the Bearcats’ win over Lincoln Southwest.
10 — Ford, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ loss to Pleasanton.
10 — Hilmer, Bertrand, in the Vikings’ loss to Pleasanton.
10 — Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Hitchcock County.
10 — Nichols, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-22, 25-22 win over Giltner.
10 — Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Bertrand.
