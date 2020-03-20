KEARNEY — The satisfaction of being a state champion hasn’t completely soaked in for Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce.
The 5-foot-8 junior has experienced the high — “Holding up that trophy together was the best feeling in the world,” she said — but there’s still unfinished business.
With the boys going to state, then classes coming to an abrupt end, the girls team hasn’t really had a postgame celebration where they’ve watched film of their state tournament run and celebrated their Class D title.
When they do, they’ll see the contributions by Pierce that locked up the Kearney Hub Player of the Year award.
Pierce averaged 11 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the 28-0 Bulldogs. Both averages led the team as it rolled through the season.
“Kaci loves basketball,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “She eats, sleeps and breathes basketball.
“Her loving basketball is very contagious for the rest of the girls. They see her practicing and improving and they want to do the same.”
Pierce is quick to say that her teammates share equally in the team’s success. The junior class includes three other starters — Isabelle Paitz, Katy Linder and Natalie Siegel.
“I’ve been truly lucky to play with a great group of girls who push each other, work hard and give their all every time they step on the court,” she said. “We’ve played together since the third grade. That’s helped us build our great team chemistry and the balance we have. They’re all really selfless and it’s really fun to play with them.”
It didn’t take them long to experince success.
One weekend when they were in the fourth grade, they won a tournament in Burwell on a Saturday, then repeated their success the next day against bigger schools in another tournament in Kearney. Then they started playing in an older age group to get tougher competition.
But for the past two years, they’ve known plenty of frustration at the state tournament by losing in the semifinals. Pierce said those results didn’t destroy their confidence.
“The past experiences we’ve had helped us. We were more hungry for it this year,” she said.
Pierce scored 49 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in the three state tournament games, landing on the all-tournament teams named by the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
“If you look at her stats, she’s not someone who scores a ton of points,” Arensdorf said. “We’re a pretty diverse team, but you saw at the state tournament that she stepped up and scored quite a few points.”
She did it while playing different positions, depending on the situation.
“She’s an interesting player. She can play all five positions,” Arensdorf said. “With Chelsey Fisher getting injured, Kaci played some post for us. She’s a very physical player and a great rebounder. She has our school record with 17 rebounds in a game, which happened in the conference championship against Loomis.
“Against Pender, a team that runs a run-and-jump press, Kaci handled the ball quite a bit.”
She played point guard as a freshman.
“I always enjoyed playing point guard but this year I’ve learned to enjoy the post positions as well,” she said.
She planned to play travel team basketball this summer to sharpen her skills against better competition, but that’s up in the air now.
Whatever the future holds, Arensdorf knows that Pierce will do what it takes to improve.
“She’s committed. She’s just going to get better and better,” Arensdorf said. “She’s wanted to play college basketball ever since I’ve been at Pleasanton. That’s her goal. She wants to play at the highest level she can play at. She puts a lot of time into basketball. She thinks about it a lot, works at it a lot. She loves the game. No doubt I see her playing in college.”
