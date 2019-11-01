PLEASANTON — Jakson Keaschall passed for five touchdowns and ran for two more as Pleasanton defeated Brady 56-34 Thursday night in the first round of the Class D2 playoffs.
The Bulldogs (7-2) will play Kenesaw (8-1) in the second round Wednesday in Kenesaw. The Bulldogs handed Kenesaw its only loss in the second week of the season.
Keaschall completed 25 of 32 passes for 314 yards. Four receivers caught at least five passes. Kessler Dixon caught six passes for 98 yards. Tyce Westland and Treven Went caught five passes each and scored two touchdowns.
On the ground, Keaschall carried the ball eight times for 47 yards.
Brady quarterback T.J. Roe completed 13 of 30 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 71 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Brady ended the season with a 5-4 record.
n Pleasanton 56, Brady 34
Score by Quarters
Brady (5-4)0 14 6 14 — 34
Pleasanton (7-2)8 14 22 12 — 56
Scoring Summar
PLEASANTON — Jakson Keaschall 1 run (Seth Eckel pass from Keaschall).
PLEASANTON — Tyce Westland 5 pass from Keaschall (Grady Chandler kick).
PLEASANTON — Treven Wendt 36 pass from Keaschall (Chandler kick).
BRADY — T.J. Roe 17 run (Logan Porter pass from Roe).
BRADY — Porter 13 pass from Rowe (run failed).
PLEASANTON — Wendt 15 pass from Keaschall (Kessler Dixon pass from Keaschall).
BRADY — Roe 5 run (run failed).
PLEASANTON — Westland 4 pass from Keaschall (pass failed).
PLEASANTON — Eckel 10 pass from Keaschall (Eckel run).
PLEASANTON — Keschall 23 run (pass failed).
BRADY — Hunter Lovitt 72 kickoff return (run failed).
PLEASANTON — Brady Klein interception return (kick failed).
BRADY — Lovitt 10 run (Shane Most run).
