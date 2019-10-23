KEARNEY — Overton had no answer for Sarah Clinch.
The Eagles couldn’t stop her attacks and couldn’t get their spikes over, around or through her.
Finishing with 22 kills, nine blocks and an ace serve, the 6-foot senior bound for Midland University led Kearney Catholic to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Overton Tuesday night at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum.
“I think that was a season high for her with 20 kills, so that was good to see. She did good job mixing it up, ” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “She kind of started off tipping and then she finally got into her game and had some nice swings. When we’re when we’re setting the ball in system or we’re getting that ball within 6-8 feet off the net, She was able to crank on some, so she’s a big part of our offense.”
The Stars rolled up 51 kills to 46 for Overton, but the big advantages were in the other scoring statistics where Kearney Catholic had a 15-3 edge in blocks and an 8-4 advantage in ace serves.
“Kearney Catholic’s always a challenge. You know they’re going to be scrappy. They’re well-coached, and it’s one of those teams that it’s always fun to come out and play tough against,” Overton coach Haley Oman said.
It was the third straight match at Cope Coliseum for the Eagles. They played the Fort Kearny Conference semifinals and finals there last week. With the loss to Pleasanton in the tournament finals, Overton (27-4) lost back-to-back matches for the first time this year.
As usual, Overton’s junior middle hitters provided much of the offense. Six-foot Haley Fleischman finished with 16 kills and 5-10 Rachel Ecklund scored 14.
But part of their effectiveness was limited by the Kearney Catholic block.
“That was something that we probably could have done a better job of was covering but blocking definitely had an impact on the game,” Ryan said.
Whether it was the level of play or the fact that Kearney Catholic had a height advantage with two 6-foot blockers and a 5-10 blocker, the Stars frustrated the Overton attackers, especially in the fourth set when five of Kearney Catholic first nine points were scored on blocks.
“Sometimes it’s good for us. Sometimes it’s deer in the headlights. And sometimes we need to be in those pressure situations so then we can learn where we need to go and where we can improve and just continue to get better.”
Kearney Catholic’s other 6-footer, Jilian Collins, had five blocks and 5-10 Ashley Keck had 12 kills and four ace serves.
“Jill’s made a couple adjustments on her block and I think that’s really helped with her block game,” Conner said.
Conner felt the Stars at least got a touch on most of the attacks by the Eagles and by the last two sets, did a much better job closing the block. Overton had 18 kills in the second set, the won the Eagles won, but only had half that many in the third set and 10 kills in the last set.
“When you’re not used to seeing that height on the other side of the net or the double block like we saw tonight, it definitely impacts your game,” Ryan said. “Then you have to think twice about where you’re hitting, and what angles and as a setter, you also have to think about setting your hitter up so that they can take the angles around a big block.”
