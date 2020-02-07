HASTINGS — Adams Central pulled away in the second half for a 56-41 win over Kearney Catholic’s girls Thursday night at Adams Central.
Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said the Stars were plagued by poor defense and a lack of rebounding in the second half.
On the bright side, the Stars hit nine 3-poiners in the loss.
Adams Central’s Bryn Lang led all scorers with 16 points. Ashlyn Wischmeier paced Kearney Catholic with nine points.
Kearney Catholic is back in action Saturday at Columbus Scotus.
Adams Cent. 56, KCHS 41
Score by Quarters
KCHS (12-7)13 10 7 11 — 41
AC (12-9)13 10 16 17 — 56
Individual Scoring
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Ashlyn Wischmeier 9, Ashley Keck 8, Liv Nore 8, Ainsley Aden 8, Liza Trettel 3, Christina Arram 3, Kyla Reifenrath 2.
ADAMS CENTRAL — Bryn Lang 16, Libby Trasch 9, Jessica Babcock 9, Rachel Goodon 8, Lauryn Scott 4, Kylie Dierks 4, Cami Wellensiek 4, Cathryn Scott 2.