KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic scored one basket in the first quarter against Minden on Tuesday night.
Despite the offensive inefficiencies in the first quarter, the Stars only trailed by two points. A lopsided second quarter and strong defensive play the remainder of the game carried the Stars to a 48-37 victory over the Whippets in the C1-10 subdistrict semifinal at Kearney High.
The victory pushes the Stars (14-9) into the subdistrict championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at KHS.
“I think we were able to take some opportunities to get out and run a little bit and get a couple of easy baskets,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “And then we finally hit a couple of 3s in that second quarter. I think it mainly stemmed from great defense.”
Both teams started slow Tuesday.
Minden freshman forward Sloan Beck scored on a layup for the first points of the game with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first quarter. The Stars netted their first point when junior guard Ashlyn Wischmeier split a pair of free throws less than one minute later.
Senior guard Liza Trettel recorded the Stars’ only basket of the first quarter off a turnover five seconds after Wischmeier’s trip to the free-throw line. The Whippets (9-14) led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter.
After the offensive woes in the first quarter, the Stars used an inside-out approach in the second period to coast to a double-digit lead.
Sophomore forward Kyla Reifenrath knocked down a short-range jump shot, despite being double-teamed, in the opening seconds of the period to ignite a scoring run for the Stars.
The Stars scored the first 12 points of the quarter to hold a 15-5 lead with nearly three minutes left in the first half. Although the Whippets managed two baskets in the final 2½ minutes of the second quarter, the Stars held a 21-9 halftime lead.
In the second quarter, the Stars shot 50 percent while the Whippets finished at 16.7 percent and committed eight turnovers. The Stars also made two shots from beyond the arc in the period after missing all five attempts in the opening quarter.
“We did force it a little bit sometimes, but it was our goal to go inside-out a little bit,” Petri said. “We have to be able to get the ball inside against a zone. You can’t just pass it around.”
The second half was more competitive with the Whippets outscoring the Stars 28-27. The Stars’ turnover problems hindered their offensive. They committed 10 second-half turnovers, which caused them to lack any flow offensively.
The Whippets finished the game with 22 turnovers and shot 32.5 percent. The Stars shot slightly better by making 40.5 percent of their shots, while tallying 20 turnovers.
Trettel scored a game-high 16 points for the Stars. The Whippets had two players score in double figures with Beck finishing with 14 and Sarah Hultquist adding 11.
Stars starting guard Ashley Keck did not play due to an illness.
“I think we were consistent with defense,” Petri said. “We could never really extend the lead to 15, 16, but at the same time, anytime we needed a bucket, we found a way to get one. Defensively, we caused them to turn the ball over.”
@DanZielinski3