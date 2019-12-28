KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic survived a scare from Amherst Friday night in the first game of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.
Despite cold shooting from the outside and 4-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, the Stars prevailed 51-48.
KCHS scored the game’s first seven points but the Broncos led 25-17 at halftime.
The Stars came out on fire again and erased the lead in 90 seconds, but it was a battle the rest of the way.
Brett Mahony led the Stars with 24 points, doing most of his scoring in the third quarter, and Blake Thiele added 10.
Josh Eloe paced Amherst with 13 points.
Amherst will play Holdrege at 12:30 p.m. today (Saturday) in the consolation bracket, while KCHS faces Ogallala at 6:30 p.m.
KCHS 51, Amherst 48
Score by Quarters
Amherst (3-3)17 8 9 14 — 48
KCHS (5-1)11 6 21 13 — 51
AMHERST — Josh Eloe 13, Scout Simmons 8, Talon Trampe 8, Tanner Thomsen 7, Dominic Espersen 6, Kalon Rohde 4, Coleton Vavra 2
KCHS — Brett Mahony 24, Blake Thiele 10, Logan O’Brien 5, Kegan Bosshamer 5, Tate Florell 4, Brandt Groskreutz 3.
11 KCHS girls score in Stars’ victory over Broncos
KEARNEY — Kyla Riefenrath led Kearney Catholic to a 65-26 victory over Amherst in Friday’s first round of the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.
Riefenrath, one of 11 Stars who scored, put 14 points on the board. Liza Trettel followed with nine.
Taryn Miller led Amherst with six.
KCHS is scheduled to face Ogallala at 5 p.m. today (Saturday), while Amherst faces Holdrege at 11 a.m.
KCHS 65, Amherst 26
Score by Quarters
Amherst (0-7)7 5 5 9 — 26
KCHS (6-0)13 20 16 16 — 65
AMHERST — Taryn Miller 7, Hanna Adam 6, Tenley Hadwiger 5, Breanna Suhr 2, Morgan Boldt 2, Jaiden Graham 2, Maci Stokebrand 2.
KCHS — Kyla Reifenrath 14, Liza Trettel 9, Christina Arram 8, Ashlyn Wischmeier 7, Liv Nore 6, Jenna Kruse 5, Ainsley Aden 5, Lexi Keim 4, Sydney Owen 3, Kelsey Browski 2, Ashley Keck, 2.
