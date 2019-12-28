Friday's Hub Territory Leaders

Double-Doubles

Joshua Marcy, Loomis, scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Wolves’ 67-47 win over Burwell.

High Scorers

Girls

Pleasanton’s Cadee Nichols nailed four 3-pointers on her way to 21 points in the Bulldogs’ 86-46 win over Ravenna in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. Isabelle Paitz chipped in 14 and Kaci Pierce had 12 for the Bulldogs.

Minden’s Jensen Rowse netted 18 points and Sarah Hultquist chipped in 13 as the Whippets defeated Axtell, 44-32, in the first round of the Axtell Holiday Tournament.

Ravenna’s Callie Coulter scored 11 points in the Bluejays’ 86-46 loss to Pleasanton.

Shelton’s MaKenna Willis scored 11 points but the Bulldogs’ five-game win streak came to an end with a 59-35 loss to Exeter-Milligan at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament.

Boys

Tyler Danburg poured in 27 points, Jake Wehren added 14 and Brennan Runge scored 11 points for Axtell but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats lost to Minden, 69-68, in the Axtell Holiday Tournament.

Ethan Riley poured in 21 points, Dawson Lockhorn added 15 and Dylan Janda added 11 for Minden as they beat Axtell, 69-68, in the first round of the Axtell Holiday Tournament.

Holdrege’s Dylan Bauman tallied 20 points and Jackson Hinrichs contributed 10, but it wasn’t enough as the Dusters lost to Fairbury, 57-44, Friday night in the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament.

Quinn Johnson hit five 3-pointers to join Joshua Marcy with 17 points each to lead the Loomis Wolves to a 67-47 win over Burwell in the Axtell Holiday Tournament. Shay Swanson followed with 12 points for the Wolves and Nolan Benjamin chipped in 11.

Marcus Lauber scored 14 points and Erixon Ramos scored 10 to lead Shelton to a 47-36 win over Exeter-Milligan.

Brady Klein scored 17 points and Kessler Dixon added 16 to lead Pleasanton to a 54-48 win over Ravenna in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. The Bulldogs made 15 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to overcome a 36-31 deficit.

Ravenna’s Trey Mieth and Chase Lockhorn scored 17 points apiece in the Bluejays’ 54-48 loss to Pleasanton in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.