KEARNEY — Victory lingered just out of reach for the Kearney Catholic’s girls Thursday night. Then it slipped away.
In overtime for the second straight game, and in their old gym for the first time in 14 years, the Stars let Aquinas slip away with a 44-41 victory in the Centennial Conference Tournament’s consolation bracket.
Kearney Catholic (12-6) lost to Archbishop Bergan 58-56 Tuesday night in double overtime. Bergan lost to Hastings St. Cecilia 45-32 in Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum in the winners’ side of the bracket which is being hosted by the Stars, forcing them down the hall to the old gym to play Aquinas.
“The girls gave a great effort. You can’t fault the effort,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “it’s the execution right now that is a little bit lacking and we just have to find a way to fix that and do that a little bit better.”
The Stars had many areas of their game that faltered.
They got outrebounded 48-30. They committed 26 turnovers. They shot 35 percent, including 5 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc. And they didn’t make a free throw.
“Well, we didn’t get to the line, I mean we weren’t aggressive enough to draw the fouls,” Petri said. “We were pretty content to shoot the ball from outside against their zone. The few times we drove the ball, we were able to be pretty successful.
“But I think it really came down to just taking care of the basketball. We did enough things positively that if we had just taken care of the basketball a little bit better. ... We’ve kind of been our own worst enemy lately.”
Kearney Catholic played Tuesday without two starters, Liz Trettel and Kyla Reifenrath. Reifenrath returned for limited minutes Thursday wearing a plastic mask to protect her broken nose.
The Stars led from the outset and back-to-back 3-pointers by Christina Arram gave Kearney Catholic a 23-12 lead midway through the second quarter. But the Monarchs finished the half on a 7-0 run and didn’t trail by double digits again.
A laypup by Isabel Coufal, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, gave Aquinas its first lead with 1:40 to play in the third quarter.
The Stars quickly regained the lead, but saw it slip away when they failed to score in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter. Darian Krenk tied it with two free throws with 30 seconds left.
A 3-pointer by Jadyn Stroky early in the overtime put the Monarchs ahead for good and they made five of six free throws in the last 80 seconds to hold off the Stars.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in the second half and that was a little bit frustrating, too. ... We had a couple kids hit some shots. Tina had a couple threes in a row, but for the most part we didn’t shoot the ball very well, even the shorter shots,” Petri said. “It was kind of the same scenario that happened Tuesday night against Bergen, We kind of let somebody get open and they knocked down a three to start the second overtime. Then we kind of trailed the whole time.”
Ainsley Aden led the Stars with nine points. Ashlyn Wischmeier and Arram finished with eight.
Kearney Catholic returns to action Thursday, playing at Adams Central.
@HubSports_Buck
Aquinas 44, KCHS 41
Score by Quarters
Aquinas (11-6)10 9 11 6 8 — 44
KCHS (12-6)13 10 8 5 5 — 41
AQUINAS — Isabel Coufal 15, Macey Thege 11, Madisen Jelinek 7, Darian Krenk 4, Jadyn Stroky 3, Emma Sellers 2, Bethany Emswiler 2,
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Ainsley Aden 9, Ashlyn Wischmeier 8,Christina Arram 8, Liv Nore 6, Jenna Kruse 3, Kelsey Borowski 3, Ashley Keck 2, Kyla Reifenrath 2.