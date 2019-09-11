KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team swept a double-header from Lincoln East on Tuesday, winning one easily and the other by one run.
With the victories, the Bearcats improve to 12-1 and play a doubleheader Thursday with Lincoln North Star.
After beating the Spartans 12-0 in the first game Tuesday, Kearney surrendered six runs in the first inning of the second game and battled uphill the rest of the way.
A three-run sixth put Kearney ahead 11-10 and the Spartans (11-9) went in order in the seventh inning to preserve the double-header sweep.
Marisa Chamberlin’s bases-loaded double to center field was the big blow in the sixth as all three baserunners came around to score.
Kearney scored 11 runs in the inning with Bella Molina going 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Abby Heins went 3 for 4 and Lizzy Bean had two hits.
Haley Becker came on after the first inning and pitched six innings to get the win.
In the first game, Kearney scored five in the first and five in the second, then closed out the mercy-rule victory with two runs in the third.
Kari Struebing and Becker belted home runs. Becker was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Becker shut out the Spartans on one hit, striking out two in the three-inning game.
McCook uses big inning to beat Stars
McCOOK — Leading 3-2, McCook rallied for six runs in the fourth inning and went on to beat Kearney Catholic 11-3 in five innings Tuesday night in McCook.
The Bison (5-9) had 12 hits off Kearney Catholic pitcher Baylie Luedke, who struck out four.
The Stars managed just four hits off two McCook pitchers. Three of the hits were doubles by Bralen Biddlecome, Krista Lee and Liv Nore. Nore drove in two runs.
The loss ended a five-game win streak for the Stars (6-3). McCook has won four of its last five.
Saturday, the Stars will participate in the Cozad Invitational.
