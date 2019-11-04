KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic could taste victory.
The Stars needed one point to win the third set and take a 2-1 lead over Broken Bow in the C1-4 District Final Saturday afternoon at Cozad.
They never got it.
The Indians’ Lindsay Schauda delivered a clutch kill. Madison Neely blocked an attack by the Stars’ Sarah Clinch and Broken Bow went on to win the set and the match, 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22.
“That was pretty big. We didn’t finish off that third set,” Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner said. “We had our opportunities, our chances, and then they came back and credit to them, they were clutch.
“They had a great serve, got an easy point off of us and we just couldn’t finish it. It was tough because we ended both those last two sets on a lift call. … We put ourselves in a good position to win either one, we just couldn’t get it done.”
“Momentum-wise, it’s huge. If we don’t win that set, I don’t think we win the game,” Broken Bow coach Skylar Morris said.
The Indians (32-2) will play Wayne (29-5) in the state tournament quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. Kearney Catholic ends an injury-plagued season with a 19-14 mark.
But the win-loss records took a back seat to reputation and tradition. Since Broken Bow’s last trip to the state tournament, Kearney Catholic has qualified for the tournament 13 times. In those trips, the Stars won four straight state championships from 2012 to 2015, and have two runner-up trophies and a third-place trophy in their trophy case.
“That was the biggest thing coming in. We were picked to be upset by multiple people just because of Kearney Catholic’s reputation and their coaches. I mean, how can you not be nervous by that?” Morris said. “I knew their coaches are smart and I knew they were going to come up with a way to try and get us.”
Broken Bow swept Kearney Catholic on Oct. 17 when ““they butchered our serve receive,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said.
But the Stars have won four straight since and were beginning to get some injured players back in the fold, which helped the offense click.
A string of six straight points gave Broken Bow an 18-12 lead in the first set before Kearney Catholic battled back to get within one, 22-21, before the Indians finished it off.
In the second set, the Stars never trailed after taking a 3-2 lead.
In the third set, the Indians saw a 16-8 lead slip away.
“That’s a tough situation but the good thing is we’ve been in that situation multiple times this season. ... These girls know how to fight back battle, so we were able to fight back on that,” Morris said.
From there, the fourth set turned into the Majesta Valasek show. The 5-8 senior smashed nine of her match-high 22 kills in the final set as Broken Bow finished off the victory.
“She’s our go-to. She’s been our go-to for three years now. She deserves that ball in her hands and everybody knows it. We trust her with it,” Morris said.
Sophomore Kya Scott balanced Broken Bow’s attack with 16 kills as Broken Bow finished with a 51-43 advantage at the net. Clinch led Kearney Catholic with 16 kills and Ashley Keck had 14.
Kearney Catholic had an 8-4 advantage in blocks, but the Stars had nine service errors to Broken Bow’s seven.
“I’m super proud of them after all the adversity these guys faced to be in this position,” Conner said. “We were .55 most of the year and they’re not really playing like a .500 team now. We were pretty dead even with Bow and they persevered through a lot of things this season and got back to where we were. I just wish we had another couple weeks of that.”
Bm30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.