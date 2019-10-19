LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic’s No. 1 doubles team of Brandt Groskreutz and Blake Thiele went 1-1 Friday to finish fifth in the Class B state tournament at Lincoln.
The Star duo lost in Thursday’s quarterfinals to drop into the placement rounds where they beat Alliance’s entry 8-0 before losing to Grand Island Central Catholic.
KCHS’s No. 2 doubles team of Cade Kluthe and Kade Schrock also went 1-1, but lost the first match Friday before winning the second to finish seventh. Lexington’s team of Eli Young and Damian Salinas reversed those results to finish sixth.
The two wins helped the Stars to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
In Class A at Omaha, Kearney’s doubles teams lost their first matches Friday but Charles Brockmeier and Carson Elstermeier bounced back to win their second match to finish seventh. Ryan Mahalek and Sam Rademacher finished eighth at No. 1 doubles.
The Bearcats finished 10th in Class A.
Class A
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Pius X 50. 2, Lincoln Southwest 46.5. 3, Creighton Prep 35.5. 4, Millard North 28.75. 5, Papillion-La Vista 26. 6, Lincoln East 21.75. 7, Lincoln Southeast 20. 8, Elkhorn South 18.625. 9, Millard West 18.25. 10, Kearney 18.125.
11, Elkhorn 18. 12, Papillion-La Vista South 14.25. 13, Omaha Westside 12.5. 14, Lincoln North Star 10. 15, Fremont 9. 16, Bellevue West 8. 17, Bellevue East 6. T18, Lincoln High 4. T18, Millard South 4. T18, Omaha Northwest 4. T21, Gretna 2. T21, Norfolk 2. T21, Omaha Central 2.
No. 1 Doubles
Ryan Mahalek/Sam Rademacher, Kearney High: lost to Maxwell Jordan/Michael Day, Elkhorn South, 8-0; lost to Neil Agarwal/Allan Mulnov, Millard North, 8-4. Finished eighth.
No. 2 Doubles
Charles Brockmeier/Carson Elstermeier, Kearney High: lost to Daniel Brocaille/Nolan Ray, Papillion-La Vista South, 9-8 (7-4); def. Tanner Klahm/Fletcher Kuper Millard West, 8-6. Finished seventh.
Class B
Team Scores
1, York 50. 2, Mount Michael Benedictine 49. 3, Omaha Skutt Catholic 37. 4, McCook 35. 5, Grand Island Central Catholic 33.5. 6, Hastings 17. 7, Kearney Catholic 15.125. 8, Waverly 12.25. 9, Omaha Gross 12. T10, Lexington 10.25. T10, Ralston 10.25.
T12, Alliance 10. T12, Lincoln Christian 10. T14, Beatrice 8. T14, Omaha Roncalli 8. 16, Adams Central 6.125. 17, Gering 4.25. T18, Holdrege 4. T18, Nebraska City 4, T18, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 4.
No. 1 Doubles
Brandt Groskreutz/Blake Thiele, Kearney Catholic, def. Chance Crowe/Devin Garcia, Alliance, 8-0; def. Jackson Farias/Jonathan Schardt GICC, 8-4. Finished fifth.
No. 2 Doubles
Eli Young/Damian Salinas, Lexington, def. Dawson Saathoff/Zackary Zimmerman, Beatrice, 8-3; lost to Adynn Kusek/Jose Narezi, Hastings, 9-7. Finished sixth.
Cade Kluthe/Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic, lost to Kusek/Narezi, Hastings, 8-4; def. Saathoff/Zimmerman, Beatrice, 8-3. Finished seventh.
