KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic swept a pair of games Tuesday at Patriot Park, beating Polk County 6-2 and Blue hill 14-2.
A three-run rally in the sixth put away the win over Polk County (3-9).
Polk County scored one in the first and tied the game with one in the fourth. But the Stars answered in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead by one before finishing off the victory in the sixth.
Elsie Hastings started the rally with a two-out single. Liv Nore followed with a double, then Sydney Owen singled and Bralen Biddlecome doubled.
The Stars (11-4) out-hit Polk County 14-5 with Krista Lee, Owen, Carleigh Eurek, Lauren Marker and Payton Schirmer getting two hits each.
Baylie Luedke was the winning pitcher, striking out eight.
Against Blue Hill (4-12) the Stars had 12 hits with the top four batters in the order — Lee, Hastings, Nore and Owen — getting two hits each. Owen drove in four runs.
Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, striking out six in four innings.
Four runs in the first innign set the tone and six runs in the third put Kearney Catholic in control. A four-run fourth finished off the run-rule victory.
Hastings, Lee, Schirmer and Nore had doubles.
The Stars will be back in action Saturday at the North Platte Classic.
Minden boys, KCHS girls run to win at Minden 3K
MINDEN — Minden’s boys and Kearney Catholic’s girls won the team championships at the Minden 3-kilometer cross country meet.
Shelton’s Ry Cheney was the individual winner in the boys race and Minden’s Jessie Hurt won the girls race.
Minden 3K
BOYS
Team Scores
1, Minden 15. 2, Shelton 21. 3, Kearney Catholic 54.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Ry Cheney, SH, 10:13. 2, Erik Inguez, MIN, 10:34. 3, Konner Verbeck, MIN, 10:42. 4, Cooper Land, MIN, 10:48. 5, Angel Lehn, SH, 10:53. 6, Charlie Hurt, MIN, 10:55. 7, Ethan Dack, SH, 11:08. 8, Steven Snyder, SH, 11:08. 9, Xavier Hellerich, SH, 11:09. 10, Castor Ruyle, SH, 11:12.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1, Kearney Catholic 15. 2, Minden 22. 3, Shelton 48.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 12:00. 2, Grace Oberg, KC, 12:25. 3, Nicole Messberger, KC, 12:40. 4, Kelsey Borowski, KC, 12:59. 5, Abby Rehtus, MIN, 13:17. 6, Addison Pierzina, KC, 13:37. 7, Jaden Donley, MIN, 13:41. 8, Skyler Summers, SH, 14:20. 9, Carrin Gramke, MIN, 14:38. 10, Alaina Suchsland, MIN, 14:41.
