GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s boys tennis team had a challenging time Friday afternoon at the Grand Island Invitational.
The Stars competed against Grand Island Central Catholic, Hastings and Adams Central.They only won three matches, which all came via their No. 1 doubles team of Brandt Groskreutz and Blake Thiele who won first place at the event.
The Stars lost their nine other matches between their two singles players and No. 2 doubles team.
"Each time I see them step out on the court, I see improvements from our team," KCHS coach Stephen Friesell said. "We’re still going through growing pains and learning how to compete in varsity matches."
Groskreutz and Thiele eased through their three matches. They defeated Hastings’ Logan Johnson and Loki Hayes 8-1, Adam Central’s Travis Niemeyer and Gavin Lipovsky 8-0 and GICC’s Jackson Farias and Daniel Martinez 8-1.
The Stars’ No. 2 doubles team of Cade Kluthe and Vincent Liljegren lost all three of their matches. Friesell described their performance as "an off day" and said they were too inconsistent throughout their matches.
Although No. 1 singles player Kade Schrock and No. 2 singles player Creighton Sharp didn’t win any of their matches, Friesell said they received "experience against some experienced players in the state."
The Stars return to the court for a dual Tuesday at Holdrege.
