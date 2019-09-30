LINCOLN — Kearney Catholic placed second Saturday at the Centennial Conference Girls Golf Tournament played at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln.
Lincoln Christian won the tournament with a team score of 349 and Taylor Van Ostrand was the individual medalist with a 75.
Kearney Catholic posted a 375 team score, edging Columbus Scotus by two strokes for the runner-up trophy.
For the Stars, Ashley Waggoner shot an 83 to finish tied for second and Addie Mitchel tied for fourth with an 89.
Rounding out the Stars’ scores were Abbie Halpin with a 100, Morgan Sheckler with 103 and Maddie Waggoner with a personal-best 108.
Centennial Conference
Team Scores
1, Lincoln Christian 349. 2, Kearney Catholic 375. 3, Columbus Scotus 377. 4, Lincoln Lutheran 405. 5, Archbishop Bergan 429. 6, Grand Island Central Catholic 455. 7, Omaha Concordia 510.
Top 10 Individuals.
1, Taylor Van Ostrand, LC, 75. T2, Sara Morden, LC, 83. T2, Ashley Waggoner, KC, 83. T4, Addison Mitchell, KC, 89. T4, Lily Bojanski, AB, 89. 6, MaKenzie Enderlin, CS, 90. 7, Janna DeHaan, LC, 92; 8, Avery Dierman, CS, 93. T9. Alaina Dierman, CS, 97. T9, Podolak, CS, 97.
