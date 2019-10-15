KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic emerged from the first day of the Class C state high school golf tournament in third place Monday.
The Stars posted a four-player score of 387 to trail the leader, Lincoln Lutheran, by nine strokes in the two-day tournament being played at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Course.
At the Class A tournament in Norfolk, Kearney High posted a 369 score to sit in seventh place.
The top three teams in Class C were the top three teams at the Centennial Conference Tournament earlier this year. Lincoln Christian, the conference champion, sits in second place, one stroke ahead of Kearney Catholic. Norfolk Catholic is only one stroke behind the Stars.
Addison Mitchell turned in the low score for the Stars on Monday, posting a 90, which tied for eighth place. Ashley Waggoner shot a 93 to tie for 20th and Abbie Halpin was one stroke behind Waggoner.
Madie Waggoner (110) and Morgan Sheckler (113) rounded out the Stars’ scores.
Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen and Kimball’s Payton Wise shot 78 to tie for the first-round lead.
At the Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Southwest led North Platte by eight strokes in the team race. Kearney High was 15 strokes behind sixth-place Omaha Westside, which beat the Bearcats last week at the district tournament at Awarii Dunes.
Hannah Lydiatt led the Bearcats with an 86, which was tied for 16th, while Betsey Lewis and Emily Jensen came in at 91 and tied for 30th. Eve Edwards at 101 and Megan Ernst at 104 completed the Kearney team.
The tournaments’ final round will be played Tuesday.
