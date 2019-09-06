KCHS team, Addie Mitchell win GICC golf invitational
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic had a golden day at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational on Thursday.
The Stars claimed the team title with a 393 score and Addison Mitchell was the medalist with an 86.
Columbus Scotus finished second in the team race with a 404 and Broken Bow was third at 425.
Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Waggoner finished fifth with a 94 and Abbie Halpin claimed a medal with a 104, good enough for 13th place.
Morgan Scheckler rounded out the Stars’ team score with a 109.
Stars score pair of softball wins at Twin River triangular
GENEVA — Nine runs were divine for Kearney Catholic’s softball team Thursday afternoon in a triangular at Geneva.
The Stars beat Twin River 9-1 in the first game, then held on to beat Aquinas 9-8.
Kearney Catholic scored four in the first and four in the fourth to take an 8-2 lead on Aquinas. An insurance run in the fifth proved to be the key as Aquinas scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to make it exciting.
Aquinas finished with eight hits to Kearney Catholic’s five. Sidney Owen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Both of her hits were doubles.
Krista Lee and Liv Nore also doubled. Nore drove in two runs.
Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game, striking out four.
Against Twin River, Kearney Catholic scored in every inning en route to a 9-1 victory.
Stars’ pitcher Baylie Luedke allowed five hits in the five-inning game, striking out five. The only run she allowed was unearned.
At the plate, Krista Lee and Bralen Biddlecome hit solo home runs. Lee and Elsie Hastings doubled. Liv Nore and Sydney Owen had two hits each.
KCHS tennis team edges Adams Central in dual
HASTINGS — Kearney Catholic finished strong to edge Adams Central 5-4 Thursday afternoon.
“I was really impressed by our team effort today,” coach Stephen Friesell said. “It came down to the last three singles matches. Whoever would win two of those matches would win the dual. We ended up on the winning side this time, but those last three singles matches could have gone either way. The three guys I had playing in those matches are sophomores and two of them just picked up a racket last year. It is encouraging to see even the young guys improving each week.”
Brandt Groskreutz won at No. 1 singles and doubles.
KCHS 5, Adams Central 4
Singles — Brandt Groskreutz, KC, def. Thane Waite 8-2. Gavin Lipovsky, AC, def. Blake Thiele 8-3. Travis Niemeyer, AC, def. Cade Kluthe 8-3. Kade Schrock, KC, def. Nathan Sughroue 8-4. Alex Lowry, AC, def. Creighton Sharp 8-5. Creed Martin, KC, def. Brennan Wrightsman 8-4.
Doubles — Groskreutz/Thiele, KC, def. Lipovsky/ Niemeyer 8-2. Kluthe/Liljegren, KC, def. Lowry/ Wrightsman 8-5. Waite/Sughroue, AC, def. Schrock/Sharp 8-1.
Cross country runners go 1-2
At the Lexington Invitational run at the Overton Golf Course, Kearney Catholic’s Grace Oberg and Nicola Messbarger finished 1-2 in the girls race.
Lexington Inv.
Girls
1, Grace Oberg, KC, 21:34. 2, Nicola Messbarger, KC, 22:09. 3, McKenna Marsh, GI, 20:16. 4, Aubrey Pikop, GI, 22:17. 5, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 22:19. 6, Ashtyn Cheetsos, GI, 22:29. 7, Lexie Lilenthal, NW, 22:43. 8, Sabrina Converse, LEX, 22:46. 9, Kayla Barrios, LEX, 23:21. 10, Megan Freeman, NW, 23:38.
Boys
1, Juan Garcia, GI, 17:03. 2, Eder Garcia, GI, 17:18. 3, Cyrus Rhea, LEX, 17:53. 4, Alexis Hernandez, LEX, 17:56. 5, Trevor Fisher, NW, 18:00. 6, William Anderson, GOTH, 18:08.51. 7, Sean Worthman, LEX, 18:18.l 8, Caleb Harb, NW, 18:31.75. 9, Colby Hayes, NW, 18:34. 10, Jerome Silva, GI, 18:35.
