LINCOLN — Kearney and Hastings boys tied for first place Saturday at the Gene Cotter Invitational swimming meet at Lincoln.
Kearney’s girls finished in fifth place in the nine-team meet.
Kearney and Hastings scored 218 points apiece in the boys division to edge Grand Island by two points. Lincoln Northeast was fourth with 165.
Ethan Kinney brought home a gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke, posting a winning time of 57.61 seconds. He also finished third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.63). Jacob Nieveen placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with an automatic state-meet qualifying time of 54.25 seconds. Thomas Walsh added a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:09.39).
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Walsh, Logan Arnold, Nieveen and Kinney placed second with a time of 1:36.12.
The Kearney High girls scored 176 points, which was eight points out of third place. Lincoln Northeast won the meet with 212 points, followed by Hastings (197) and Grand Island (184).
Kearney’s Lauren Dillon brought home a gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.01) and placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:25.29). Kay Lynn Trenkle finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:12.60) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:53.74). Addison Pierzina finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:08.54).
In the 200 freestyle relay, Pierzina, Katie Philpot, Elle Stofer and Dillon teamed up to place third (1:53.70).
The diving portion of the meet, scheduled for Friday, was canceled because of the weather.