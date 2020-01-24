KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic junior guard Blake Thiele missed his first four attempts from beyond the arc Thursday night.
With about three minutes left and the Stars and Aurora tied, Thiele stepped up and drained a 3-pointer to push the Stars ahead.
The basket, along with solid free-throw shooting, was the difference in the Stars’ 47-43 victory over the Huskies at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum.
The victory pushes the Stars’ winning streak to three games.
“It was a good job of grinding it out,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “I know we’ve gone through a couple of fourth quarters against Beatrice and Amherst where we didn’t grind it out. It was nice to see.
“It was nice to see Blake let it go. It then loosened everyone up and got them to spread up. It’s nice to see our guys finish.”
Kegan Bosshamer’s layup in the opening seconds of the third quarter pushed the Stars’ lead to 13 points.
The Huskies (4-10) outscored the Stars (11-4) by four points in the third period but trailed 33-26 entering the fourth.
The Stars couldn’t preserve the lead, however. They were overwhelmed by the Huskies’ 2-3 zone and went more than seven minutes during the third and fourth quarters without a basket.
Andrew Bell split a pair of free throws to pull the Huskies into a 33-33 tie with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left.
The Stars pushed the ball down the court on the ensuing possession and found sophomore forward Brett Mahony open on the right wing. Mahony sank a 3-pointer to give the Stars a 36-33 advantage.
After the Huskies responded with a 3 by 6-foot-6 forward Nate Boerkircher, Thiele drained his attempt from beyond the arc to give the Stars the lead with 2:59 left.
The Stars then made 6 of 6 free-throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to prevail.
“Some shots not falling from the outside, and us loosing our confidence a little bit,” said Langan on the Stars’ scoreless stretch. “We’ve been pretty good against a zone. They run their 2-3 a little bit different. They want you to throw it down to the short corner and rotate out of it and take away the high-low, and that’s kind of our game in the 2-3.”
Mahony paced the Stars with 16 points. Brandt Groskreutz added 11 points and Logan O’Brien nine.
“It’s nice to have other guys step up,” Langan said. “Those other guys are going to have to start making plays to get Brett to open it up, and to just get us going.
“We have six real capable guys. It’s going to take more than just Brett and maybe one or two more of those guys for us to win moving forward.”
Up next, the Stars are at David City Aquinas (7-6) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
KCHS 47, Aurora 43
Scores by Quarter
Aurora (4-10)10 2 14 17 — 43
KCHS (11-4)14 9 10 14 — 47
Individual Scoring
AURORA — Cauy Walters 18, Tate Nachtigal 12, Andrew Bell 6, Jameson Herzberg 2, Carlos Collazo 2.
KCHS — Brett Mahony 16, Brandt Groskreutz 11, Logan O’Brien 9, Kegan Bosshamer 6, Blake Thiele 5.
KCHS girls end losing streak
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s two-game losing streak came to an end Thursday night.
Despite scoring nine points in the second half, the Stars managed to escape with a 42-32 victory over Aurora at the Stars’ Cope Coliseum.
The Stars had lost their last two games by an average margin of 25 points per game.
“It was a win,” KCHS coach Rick Petri said. “After a couple of tough losses, it’s nice to come back and get a win.”
After an uneven first quarter, the Stars’ offense regained its form in the second period. The Stars (11-4) outscored the Huskies (2-10) 17-3 in the second quarter to hold a lopsided 33-17 halftime lead.
That offensive success didn’t carry over into the second half. The Stars recorded just two points in the third quarter. They also didn’t score their first basket in the second half until Liza Trettel’s successful 3-pointer from the right corner 38 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The inefficient offensive performance led to the Huskies cutting the Stars’ deficit to eight points in the fourth quarter.
Neither team scored in the final three minutes of the game, as the Stars finished the contest shooting 32.5 percent compared to the Huskies’ 22.5 percent. Both teams struggled from the free-throw line with the Stars making 9 of 19 attempts and the Huskies sinking 8 of 18 tries.
“I think we got a little impatient, and we decided to shoot a lot of 3s,” said Petri on the second half. “In the first half, we didn’t do that, and the 3s we shot were wide open.”
Up next, the Stars have a difficult test at David City Aquinas (10-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
KCHS 42, Aurora 32
Scores by Quarter
Aurora (2-10)14 3 9 6 – 32
KCHS (11-4)16 17 2 7 – 42
Individual Scoring
AURORA – Cassidy Knust 10, Kassidy Hudson 10, Rylee Olsen 6, Emily Erickson 3, Raina Cattau 3.
KCHS – Ainsley Aden 11, Ashley Keck 9, Liza Trettel 7, Liv Nore 6, Christina Arram 3, Jenna Kruse 3, Sydney Owen 2, Ashlyn Wischmeier 1.
