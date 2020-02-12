KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic and Centura combined for 14 points in the first quarter Tuesday night.
After the low-scoring period, the Stars took over. They used an inside-out approach offensively and played stingy defense to hold the Centurions to single-digit point totals in each of the final two quarters to throttle the Centurions 61-29 at Cope Coliseum.
“We have been trying to make sure we get some paint touches on offense, and we kind of tweaked some things coming into tonight,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “Early on, we did a good job of looking in there but didn’t have great passes. But after that, we did a good job getting it in there and opening things up on the outside.”
The Stars (15-5) had a two-point lead after the first quarter. They opened up the game in the second period by using a 9-2 run to stretch their lead. Sophomore forward Brett Mahony drained a shot from beyond the arc with three seconds left in the half to push the Stars’ advantage to 26-16.
The Stars thrived on both ends of the court in the third quarter. They limited the Centurions (11-10) to two baskets and made 9-of-13 shot attempts, including a 4 of 5 mark from beyond the arc, in the period.
Langan sat his starters in favor of his reserves in the fourth quarter. Despite the Centurions sticking with their starters most of the quarter, the Stars outscored them by two points.
The Centurions had no answer for stopping Mahony. He scored a game-high 21 points on 9 of 10 shooting, making all three attempts from beyond the arc.
Logan O’Brien also scored in double figures for the Stars, draining three 3s to finish with 13 points.
“It was nice to get him going,” said Langan about Mahony. “I think it’s been frustrating at times for him a little bit. To get him going at the end of the season here and get him confidence and to also get the other guys confidence is going to be key down the stretch.”
Up next, the Stars are at Lincoln Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Stars lost to Lincoln Christian, 55-42, on Jan. 31.
KCHS 61, Centura 29
Scores by Quarter
Centura (11-10) 6 10 5 8 – 29
KCHS (15-5) 8 18 25 10 – 61
Individual Scoring
CENTURA – Ben Noakes 4, Kolby Gorecki 6, Trent Rasmussen 11, Spencer Meyer 1, Tate Trumler 4, Juan Perez 2, Tanner Simdorn 1.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC – Samson David 4, Turner Plugge 1, Austin Christner 2, Jaden Seier 3, Logan O’Brien 13, Kegan Bosshamer 2, Tate Florell 2, Nick Carlson 2, Blake Thiele 8, Dylan Merz 3, Brett Mahony 21.